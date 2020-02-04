Left Menu
9 killed, including 3 kids, at video game arcade in Mexico

  • PTI
  • Mexicocity
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 20:05 IST
Four gunmen shot to death nine people at a video game arcade in western Mexico, and among the dead were are three children aged 12, 13 and 14. Prosecutors in the state of Michoacan said late Monday the attack left two other people wounded.

The attackers were apparently searching for specific targets but then opened fire indiscriminately on customers. Two of the victims were aged 17 and 18. The attack occurred Monday in the city of Uruapan, where gunmen attacked a municipal police patrol on Friday, killing one officer and wounding two others.

Turf wars between the Jalisco and Viagras drug cartels, as well as predecessors, have bloodied the city for several years. In August, Jalisco cartel gunmen left nine bodies hanging from an overpass, with seven more corpses hacked up and dumped by the road nearby. Just down the road were three more bodies, for a total of 19.

They hung a banner from the overpass threatening the Viagras.

