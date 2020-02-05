Left Menu
Development News Edition

US working closely with China to combat coronavirus outbreak: Trump

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 11:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 11:02 IST
US working closely with China to combat coronavirus outbreak: Trump
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the US is working closely with Beijing to combat the coronavirus outbreak as the deadly infection claimed 490 lives in China and spread to over 20 countries, including India and America, prompting the World Health Organisation to declare a global health emergency. "Protecting Americans' health also means fighting infectious diseases," Trump said in his State of the Union speech while highlighting the initiatives taken by his administration in the healthcare sector.

"We are coordinating with the Chinese government and working closely together on the coronavirus outbreak in China. My administration will take all necessary steps to safeguard our citizens from this threat," he said. The US on Tuesday evacuated over 300 more people on two new flights out of the Chinese city Wuhan, the epicenter of the fast-spreading new coronavirus. Last week, it evacuated 195 Americans from Wuhan.

The death toll in the coronavirus outbreak rose to 490 in China on Tuesday. One death was reported earlier this week from the Philippines. Worldwide, the virus, so far, has spread to Thailand, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Macau, India, Philippines, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, United States, Canada, Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Russia, Finland, Spain, UAE and Sweden.

"As we pray for all who are sick, we know that America is constantly achieving new medical breakthroughs," Trump said in his speech. The president underlined that his administration has launched ambitious new initiatives to substantially improve care for Americans with kidney disease, Alzheimer's, and those struggling with mental health challenges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Militants open fire on security forces in Shalteng area outside Srinagar: Police

Militants open fire on security forces in Shalteng area outside Srinagar Police....

The government has assured that Indian people will have no issues in respect of CAA: Rajinikanth

The government has assured that Indian people will have no issues in respect of CAA Rajinikanth....

Expect BJP members also to read Hanuman Chalisa: Arvind Kejriwal

A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mocked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for chanting Hanuman Chalisa, the latter said that he expects people in BJP also to do the same. Replying to a question on his reciting the Hanuman Cha...

How will Muslims who chose to stay back in India following partition be sent out of the country? asks Rajinikanth

How will Muslims who chose to stay back in India following partition be sent out of the country asks Rajinikanth....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020