Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Russians start 2-week virus quarantine after return from Wuhan

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 17:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 17:10 IST
UPDATE 1-Russians start 2-week virus quarantine after return from Wuhan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Scores of Russians began two weeks of quarantine and coronavirus tests in a camp in Siberia on Wednesday after being flown home from China's Wuhan, the city at the epicenter of an outbreak of the fast-spreading disease. Russia, which has restricted crossings along its 4,300 km (2,670-mile) land border with China, last week reported its first two cases of coronavirus, both in Siberia and both involving Chinese nationals.

No infection was detected among the two groups of 144 returnees - including 16 nationals of ex-Soviet countries - who were brought back to Tyumen airport on Wednesday in two military planes, the defense ministry said. The global death toll from the outbreak has risen to nearly 500, all but two in mainland China, and infections to close to 25,000.

Medical staff in white safety gear met the first Russian plane, an Il-76 military transporter, early on Wednesday, footage posted by the country's coronavirus crisis center showed. All arrivals were being quarantined for two weeks in a camp some 30km (19 miles) outside Tyumen, said Russia's chief medical officer, Anna Popova. The camp is fenced, equipped with CCTV cameras and guarded by military patrols, the crisis center said.

A city of 800,000 people, Tyumen is a focal point of Russia's huge oil industry - and for speculation on what impact the virus might have on the country's economy. With a central bank rate meeting due on Friday, Citibank said it expected growth to rise to 2% this year thanks to a stimulus plan announced by President Vladimir Putin.

However, that package "may just serve as countercyclical support to economic activity should the virus outbreak take full effect," Citi analysts said in a note this week. On Tuesday, a health ministry official said that Russia was preparing for the possible spread of the virus, with some schools closed and public events canceled, though other officials attributed that simply to flu.

Russia has suspended direct passenger trains and commercial flights from China, except for some being routed through a separate terminal in Moscow to make screening passengers easier. Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova estimated last week there were more than 600 Russians in Hubei province, where Wuhan is located.

Georgy Yegorov, a spokesman for the Russian embassy in Beijing, said on Wednesday all Russian citizens who had expressed a wish to return home had done so, and no further repatriation flights were planned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Matter of survival for Shiv Sena in alliance: Cong's Nitin Raut warns Thackeray for supporting CAA

In a blistering attack at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for favouring the CAA, Congress leader Nitin Raut on Wednesday said the support extended to the amended Citizenship act by Maha Vikas Aghadi leader was a matter of surviv...

Coronavirus vaccines: Latest developments in race to beat the virus

The race to develop a vaccine for coronavirus has picked up speed with scientists from all across the world trying their luck in beating the virus. Russia said on Wednesday it will take between eight and 10 months to develop a vaccine again...

Former Australia coach Lehmann to undergo heart op

Sydney, Feb 5 AFP Former Australian cricket coach Darren Lehmann will undergo a heart bypass operation after being rushed to hospital on Wednesday suffering chest pains, Cricket Australia reported. The popular former Test batsman was celebr...

'Digital Curated Content Complaint Council' to offer redressal mechanism on OTT content

Online Curated Content Providers OCCP including Hotstar, Voot, Jio, and SonyLiv have launched an initiative that aims to offer consumers a mechanism to air any grievance with regard to content by video streaming platforms, while creating a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020