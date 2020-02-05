African Economic Outlook 2020 to be presented at 33rd African Union Summit on Feb 7

The African Development Bank has recently released 2020 African Economic Outlook revealed that the growth has been less than inclusive in 2019. Only about a third of African countries achieved inclusive growth, reducing both poverty and inequality.

A side event will jointly be hosted by the African Development Bank and the African Union Commission to present the 2020 edition of the Bank's flagship report African Economic Outlook at the 33rd African Union Summit in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa.

The theme of African Economic Outlook 2020 is Developing Africa's workforce of the future, which aligns with the Bank's High-5 priority area, 'Improve the quality of life for the people of Africa.'

The report, which was officially launched at the Bank's headquarters in Abidjan on January 30, highlights economic prospects and projections for the continent as a bloc and for each of the 54 countries. The report provides compelling up-to-date evidence and analytics that inform and support Africa's decision makers.

The launch 2020 African Economic Outlook was attended by the former President of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, African ministers, diplomats, researchers, and representatives of various international bodies. "There are stars among us…and we want to applaud them. We want to see more, particularly for countries like mine, which have been left behind, so that more can be done to give them the support that they need," Ellen Johnson Sirleaf said referring to Africa's fastest-growing economies.

The 33rd African Union Summit is slated to take place on February 7, 2020 in Addis Ababa.

