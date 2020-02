BRIEF-Moody's Says Australian And New Zealand Airlines Less Vulnerable Than Many Global Peers To Coronavirus Outbreak

Moody's: * MOODY'S SAYS AUSTRALIAN AND NEW ZEALAND AIRLINES LESS VULNERABLE THAN MANY GLOBAL PEERS TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* MOODY'S SAYS REDUCTION IN INTERNATIONAL VISITORS WILL SOMEWHAT WEIGH ON DOMESTIC PROFITABILITY FOR AUSTRALIAN & NEW ZEALAND AIRLINES * MOODY'S SAYS AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND AIRLINES EARN MAJORITY EBIT FROM DOMESTIC BUSINESSES WHICH WILL HELP MITIGATE WEAKER INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL EFFECT

* MOODY'S SAYS EXPECTS AUSTRALIAN AND NEW ZEALAND AIRLINES WILL ALSO TAKE SOME COUNTERMEASURES TO DEFEND PROFITABILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

