Uzbekistan evacuates 251 people from China

Uzbekistan has evacuated 251 people from China amid the coronavirus outbreak and quarantined them on arrival in Tashkent, the Central Asian nation's state airline said on Thursday.

Uzbekistan Airways said in a statement the flight, its third this week, was the final one aimed at repatriating Uzbek citizens.

