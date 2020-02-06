KLM airlines extends ban on flights to China due to coronavirus

KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France KLM, on Thursday said it will extend a ban on flights to China due to the Coronavirus.

"KLM will extend the suspension of its flights to Beijing and Shanghai up to and including 15 March," it said in a statement.

