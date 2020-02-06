KLM airlines extends ban on flights to China due to coronavirus
KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France KLM, on Thursday said it will extend a ban on flights to China due to the Coronavirus.
"KLM will extend the suspension of its flights to Beijing and Shanghai up to and including 15 March," it said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- KLM
- Coronavirus
- China
- Beijing
- Shanghai
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-Washington state man who traveled to China is first U.S. victim of coronavirus
FOREX-Yen supported, yuan frail on coronavirus concerns
FOREX-Yen supported, yuan frail on coronavirus concerns
UPDATE 1-Macau confirms first case of pneumonia caused by Wuhan coronavirus
Death toll in China's coronavirus goes up to 9; total cases rise to 440