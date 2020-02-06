Left Menu
Development News Edition

China virus forces white collar class to work from home

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 18:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 18:07 IST
China virus forces white collar class to work from home
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

In a nation unaccustomed to widespread working from home, China's coronavirus epidemic is forcing millions of white-collar workers to get used to business outside the office.

With millions of companies keeping staff away to curb contagion, demand is surging for chat apps that employees are adjusting to using from living rooms, kitchens and home offices. "When we did our first video call on Monday, some people looked like they just got out of bed," said Jingshu Chen, who runs virtual reality startup VeeR, which asked its staff to stay away from their Beijing office for the week.

"Then, when we did a video call on the second day, everyone looked ready to work." Provinces across China have ordered companies to shut or make staff work from home for at least another week after the Lunar New Year holiday. Many firms may extend that further.

The work-from-home policies have led to a surge in downloads for WeChat Enterprise, DingTalk, and Lark - three workplace chat apps operated by Tencent, Alibaba, and ByteDance respectively. According to data from research firm App Annie, both DingTalk and Lark saw downloads across China's app stores surge over 350% during Chinese New Year week compared to one week prior. Downloads for WeChat Work surged by almost 70% in the same time.

Both DingTalk and WeChat Work suffered connectivity issues due to heavy usages, the companies confirmed in public statements addressing user complaints. COURIERS AND ROUND-THE-CLOCK

Companies are also relying more on China's army of couriers, who are keeping many self-quarantined residents fed and supplied. VeeR's Chen said large video files her team once accessed on an office network are now delivered to employees' homes via hard drives with couriers. Some fear financial disruptions.

John Rood, who runs a digital marketing agency in Shenzhen, said the nationwide work-from-home experiment could cause late payments from clients due to banking system quirks. "A lot of Chinese banks require you to use a USB drive to log into your account, for security measures," he said.

"But if the financial departments didn't bring the USB drive home before the holiday, our payments will probably be delayed another week." Others said they felt pressure to be online 24/7 as there was no means of clocking off as normal now.

One client manager at HSBC bank said the work-from-home policy has her feeling she cannot leave the house lest she misses a message in her department group chat. "Your boss is in the group, so you need to be as fast as everyone else," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Premier League clubs vote for longer summer transfer window

London, Feb 6 AFP Premier League clubs voted on Thursday to push the closing date of the summer transfer window back to bring it into line with the rest of Europe. At Thursdays shareholders meeting the clubs decided to revert to the traditi...

Kremlin starts temperature checks at Putin events over virus fears

Moscow, Feb 6 AFP The Kremlin said Thursday it has begun checking the body temperature of officials and reporters attending events involving President Vladimir Putin due to coronavirus fears. This is a precautionary measure, presidential sp...

RailTel signs MoU with BEL for cooperation in cloud services, IoT , e-governance

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has singed a memorandum of understanding with defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd BEL for cooperation in the field of cloud services, IoT , e-governance, smart cities, networks for defence projects, mission c...

Ali Fazal, Madhur Bhandarkar honours late Kirk Douglas

Film fraternity has lost one of the greatest actors of all time, Kirk Douglas, on Wednesday local time. Bollywood actor Ali Fazal and director Madhur Bhandarkar remembered the late actor and paid tribute on social media. The actor from the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020