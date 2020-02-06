Plane carrying Canadian evacuees from China should land on Feb 7

A plane evacuating Canadian citizens from China is due to land in the early hours of Friday at a military base in Canada where they will be placed in quarantine, a senior official said on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne told a news conference that a second airliner would be needed to fly people out of Wuhan, the center of coronavirus outbreak. That plane will leave on Feb 10 and land in Canada on Feb 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.