Left Menu
Development News Edition

Times closes 2019 with profit, lifts subscription prices

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 03:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 03:55 IST
Times closes 2019 with profit, lifts subscription prices

New York, Feb 7 (AFP) The New York Times said Thursday it closed the books for 2019 with higher profits as it unveiled plans to boost the cost of digital subscriptions which are seen as a key to the newspaper's future. Profits rose 24 percent in the fourth quarter to $68 million and the company posted net income of $140 million for the year.

Overall revenue rose one percent in the quarter to $508 million and to $1.8 billion for the year. Chief executive Mark Thompson said the group would be increasing the price of digital subscriptions for the first time since 2011 when it launched its paywall.

He added that the paper's subscribers know their fees play an essential role in maintaining the "quality, breadth and depth" of the output. The cost of a basic digital subscription for four weeks will rise to $17 from $15, the company said.

At the end of the year the prestigious daily had some 5.25 million subscribers across digital and print, including more than four million digital-only customers. The Times added some 342,000 net digital-only subscriptions in the fourth quarter including 232,000 for the core news service, along with gains for its crossword and cooking products.

The Times has been making slow progress as it shifts to a digital model in which a majority of revenues come from subscribers but it has maintained what is believed to be the largest news staff in the United States. (AFP) TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

World Bank, Korean experts participate in workshop on 'Smart City Dushanbe'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Ambassador Sandhu presents his credentials to Trump in Oval Office

Indias Ambassador-Designate to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday presented his credential to President Donald Trump in his Oval Office of the White House. Trump, during the Oval Office credentials ceremony, warmly welcomed...

Opposition leaders slam Pak govt after escape of Ehsan Ullah Ehsan

Pakistans opposition leader and PPP member Farhatullah Babar on Friday slammed the Pakistan government, amid news stating that the former Tehreek-E-Taliban Pakistan TTP spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan has escaped from the jail. Ehsan was invo...

Kobe Bryant memorial planned at Lakers' home arena

Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, killed with eight others in a helicopter crash last month, will be honored at a public memorial service planned for Feb. 24 at the Staples Center, the teams home arena and scene of many of his greatest ...

Coach tells U.S. jury he never wanted Michael Avenatti to hold Nike press conference

The youth basketball coach who hired Michael Avenatti to represent him in negotiations with Nike Inc said at the celebrity lawyers extortion trial on Thursday he became very, very upset upon learning that Avenatti planned to publicize his c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020