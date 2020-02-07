Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Weinstein defense expert says memories can be distorted after the fact

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 22:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 22:17 IST
UPDATE 1-Weinstein defense expert says memories can be distorted after the fact
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

A psychology professor called by the defense as an expert witness at the New York rape trial of Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein testified on Friday that people's memories can become distorted after the fact. Professor Elizabeth Loftus, a human memory expert at the University of California, Irvine, told jurors that receiving misinformation about an event, trying to remember it in therapy and discussing it with law enforcement can all distort memory.

"I've seen a situation where people are motivated to want to try to remember more," Loftus said, leading them to fill in "details that feel like memories." Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to raping former aspiring actress Jessica Mann and to sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi. Since 2017, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

The former producer, known for films including "The English Patient" and "Shakespeare in Love," has denied any non-consensual sex. His trial is widely seen as a milestone in the #MeToo movement in which women have accused powerful men in business, entertainment, media and politics of sexual misconduct.

Although Loftus did not testify about specifics in Weinstein's case, she told jurors during the second day of the defense case that strong emotions around a memory were no guarantee of its accuracy. "There are several studies that show false memories can be expressed with a great deal of emotion," she said.

On Thursday, prosecutors rested their case during which jurors heard testimony from six accusers. Mann testified that Weinstein raped her in 2013 in the course of a years-long relationship and Haleyi said that he forced oral sex on her in his Manhattan home in 2006.

Actress Annabella Sciorra testified that Weinstein violently raped her in her own home in 1993 or 1994. Though that accusation is too old to be charged as a separate crime, prosecutors hope it will show Weinstein is a repeat sexual predator, the charge that could put him in prison for life. Three other women who are not part of the criminal charges, Dawn Dunning, Tarale Wulff, and Lauren Young, testified that Weinstein sexually assaulted them. Prosecutors presented their testimony as evidence of Weinstein's intent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Fireflies threatened globally, with light pollution a glaring problem

Fireflies are under threat globally, with familiar hazards such as habitat loss and pesticides compounded by another peril humankinds ubiquitous nighttime artificial light that plays havoc with their balletic nocturnal courtship, scientists...

Scientists resurrect mutated genes from a mammoth

In a recent development in the field of paleontology scientists have resurrected the mutated genes of a mammoth that once resided in the Wrangel Island, a remote Arctic refuge off the coast of Siberia. Some 4000 years ago, a tiny population...

UPDATE 2-Trump says White House military aide who testified against him may be out

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday the top White House expert on Ukraine might be ousted after testifying against the president in the impeachment process that ended this week with Trumps acquittal. Asked about media reports that he...

Considering proposal to provide free electricity upto 100 units: Maharashtra Minister

Maharashtra Power Minister Nitin Raut on Friday said that the state government is considering a proposal to provide electricity for free to the people whose monthly electricity consumption is under 100 units.We are considering a proposal to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020