Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepali Congress obstructs Parliament proceedings

Nepal's main opposition party Nepali Congress on Friday obstructed the House of Representatives proceedings for the second consecutive day as a mark of protest over the indictment of party's deputy leader Bijaya Kumar Gachhadar on corruption charges.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 22:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 22:55 IST
Nepali Congress obstructs Parliament proceedings
Members of the Nepal Student Union staged a demonstration at Maitighar Mandala in Kathmandu on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Nepal's main opposition party Nepali Congress on Friday obstructed the House of Representatives proceedings for the second consecutive day as a mark of protest over the indictment of party's deputy leader Bijaya Kumar Gachhadar on corruption charges. Gachhadar is among 175 people who were indicted by the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in Lalita Niwas land scam.

Nepali Congress has claimed that the government influenced the Commission to indict Gachhadar -- the Vice President of Nepali Congress -- to settle political scores. Meanwhile, members of the Nepal Student Union -- the student wing of the NC -- also staged a demonstration against the decision at Maitighar Mandala in Kathmandu.

The Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) on Wednesday filed a charge-sheet against 175 individuals at the Special Court for their alleged role of transferring government-owned land in Lalita Niwas, Baluwatar, in individuals' names. The CIAA has sought a court order to bring the Lalita Niwas land back under the name of the government and impose billions in fines on those found guilty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Trump slams Pelosi for tearing up his State of the Union speech copy, accuses her of breaking law

US President Donald Trump on Friday slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for tearing up a copy of his speech at the end of the State of the Union address this week, saying she broke the law as the document was official. President Trump was on...

Fireflies threatened globally, with light pollution a glaring problem

Fireflies are under threat globally, with familiar hazards such as habitat loss and pesticides compounded by another peril humankinds ubiquitous nighttime artificial light that plays havoc with their balletic nocturnal courtship, scientists...

Scientists resurrect mutated genes from a mammoth

In a recent development in the field of paleontology scientists have resurrected the mutated genes of a mammoth that once resided in the Wrangel Island, a remote Arctic refuge off the coast of Siberia. Some 4000 years ago, a tiny population...

UPDATE 2-Trump says White House military aide who testified against him may be out

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday the top White House expert on Ukraine might be ousted after testifying against the president in the impeachment process that ended this week with Trumps acquittal. Asked about media reports that he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020