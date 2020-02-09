REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

A 60-year-old American has died of the new coronavirus, the first confirmed non-Chinese death of the illness, U.S. officials said, as millions of Chinese began returning home after a Lunar New Year break that was extended to try to contain the outbreak.

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand (Reuters) - A Thai soldier shot dead at least 20 people Saturday, posting messages on Facebook as he went on the rampage in a northeastern city where he was still holed up in a mall well over 12 hours after he first struck, authorities said. U.S.

USA-ELECTION/ On the campaign trail: Biden ad slams Buttigieg, 'What you've done matters'

MANCHESTER, N.H. (Reuters) - Democrats scrambled to gain an edge with voters on Saturday on the last weekend before the party’s next presidential nominating contest in New Hampshire, where Pete Buttigieg began drawing fire as the candidate on the rise. USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-VINDMAN/

'OUT': Trump says he was right to remove 'insubordinate' NSC aide WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday defended the ouster of impeachment witness Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman from the White House National Security Council, calling him “insubordinate” and saying he had incorrectly reported the contents of Trump’s “perfect” telephone calls.

BUSINESS UBER-LYFT/

Uber and Lyft take different roads in search of profit NEW YORK (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) and Lyft Inc (LYFT.O), the two leading U.S. ride-hailing companies, are on divergent paths as Uber pours money into money-losing side businesses while smaller rival Lyft focuses on moving people around.

CREDIT-SUISSE-SPYING-CHAIRMAN/ Credit Suisse chairman expects to see out term after spy scandal

VIENNA (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner does not expect to be voted out of office before his term ends after this week’s departure of Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam over a spying scandal. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-HARVEY-WEINSTEIN/ Memories can become distorted, defense expert says at Weinstein rape trial

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A psychology professor called by the defense as an expert witness at the New York rape trial of Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein testified on Friday that people’s memories can become distorted. AWARDS-OSCARS-GIFT-BAGS/

Inside the $225,000 gift bag for Oscar nominees LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - An Oscar nomination can open doors to bigger roles and higher pay. This year, it also comes with a cruise on a luxury yacht, cosmetic surgery, and a personal matchmaking service in a gift bag worth more than $225,000.

SPORTS ATHLETICS-WORLDRECORD-POLEVAULT/

Sweden's Duplantis soars 6.17m to break pole vault world record (Reuters) - World silver medalist Mondo Duplantis realized a lifetime dream when he broke the pole vault world record on Saturday by soaring 6.17 meters on his second attempt at a World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting in Torun in Poland.

FIGURESKATING-RAPE-FRANCE/ French ice federation boss steps down amid sexual abuse scandal

PARIS (Reuters) - French ice sports federation president Didier Gailhaguet resigned from his position on Saturday amid the sexual abuse scandal in figure skating. UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY CHINA-HEALTH/EMPTY CITY (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE - As Chinese cities become ghost towns, some seek out the space Beijing has just had two consecutive days of snow, a rare scene for a city that barely sees any snowfall in winter, which normally results in hundreds of thousands of people coming out to take pictures and play with snow. But the streets of the 21.5-million-population city remain empty and the parks, so quiet that one can only hear the echoes of birds chirping. Not just the capital city, Shanghai, the country's financial hub and all other cities in the world's biggest population have also turned into ghost towns, as the government has extended national holiday and asked the residents to reduce outdoor activities to a minimum, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

9 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT SPORTS

FIGURESKATING-FOURCONTINENTS/ (PIX) Four Continents Figure Skating Championships

Seoul, South Korea hosts the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships. 11:30 Men’s Single Free Skating

9 Feb 21:30 ET / 02:30 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

AZERBAIJAN-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV) Azerbaijan holds snap parliamentary election

Azerbaijan holds snap parliamentary election after the country's parliament asked President Ilham Aliyev to dissolve after a major government shake-up. 9 Feb 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/ On the campaign trail: Democratic presidential candidates make final push in New Hampshire

The candidates seeking the Democratic presidential nomination campaign in New Hampshire ahead of the primary on Tuesday. 9 Feb

CAMEROON-ELECTION/ Cameroon holds legislative elections while opposition boycotts

Cameroon holds legislative elections, which the party led by former presidential candidate Maurice Kamto plans to boycott in protest against President Paul Biya and what they call his heavy-handed crackdown on opposition voices. 9 Feb

IRELAND-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV) Votes are counted in Ireland's national election

Votes are counted in Ireland's national election that opinion polls suggest will put the main opposition Fianna Fail party ahead of Prime Minister Leo Varadkar's Fine Gael but government formation far from clear amid a surge in support for Sinn Fein, the former political wing of the Irish Republican party whom both of the main parties refuse to govern with. Early exit polls to provide the likely shape of the outcome with the result to become clear by early evening. 9 Feb

CHINA-HEALTH/BRITAIN (PIX) (TV) British plane to fly out of Wuhan

A British plane will leave China's Wuhan for the United Kingdom on Sunday. 9 Feb

AFRICANUNION-SUMMIT/ African heads of state meet at annual African Union summit

Thirty-one African heads of state are expected to meet on Sunday at an annual African Union summit, where they are set to discuss issues including climate change, growing Islamist threats in the Sahel region, and a continental free-trade zone launched last year. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg are also expected to attend. 9 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

Thirty-one African heads of state are expected to meet on Monday at an annual African Union summit, where they are set to discuss issues including climate change, growing Islamist threats in the Sahel region, and a continental free-trade zone launched last year. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg are also expected to attend. 9 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/SANDERS (PIX) How Bernie Sanders’ passionate base revitalized his campaign

Four months after Bernie Sanders suffered a heart attack, the progressive firebrand's turnaround is at least partly thanks to the passion of supporters who say the way the U.S. Senator was written of reminds them of the 2016 nominating race - which Sanders ultimately lost to Hillary Clinton - all over again. 9 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT ECUADOR-LLAMAS/ (TV)

Ecuador holds kids' llama races to promote native species Ecuador's government holds llama races in the wetlands village of Salcedo in which children race on the traditional Andean pack animals, whose environmental impact is less than those of the cattle that are increasingly being raised in the sensitive ecosystem.

9 Feb USA-DOGSHOW/ (PIX) (TV)

Isle of Dogs: Westminster Kennel Club show opens in New York Thousands of dogs from 20 countries will compete in this year's annual Westminster Kennel Club show in New York, which opens Sunday and culminates with the crowning of "Best-in-Show," the most coveted prize for pedigree dogs in the United States.

9 Feb AWARDS-OSCARS/FASHION (PIX) (TV)

Hollywood's A-List dress up for big night at the Oscars Glamour, fashion and interviews from the red carpet of the 92nd Academy Awards.

9 Feb AWARDS-OSCARS/ (PIX) (TV)

Dark comic book movie 'Joker' leads race for the 2020 Oscars 'Joker,' "1917," "The Irishman" and "Once Upon a Time" in Hollywood lead the pack on the biggest night in the movie industry.

9 Feb

