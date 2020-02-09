Left Menu
People News Roundup: Letters of Charles Dickens to go on display; Princess Beatrice to marry at St James and more

File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current people's news briefs.

NTSB says Bryant helicopter engines showed no signs of catastrophic internal failure

The engines of the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter that crashed into a steep hillside killing basketball superstar Kobe Bryant and 8 others near Calabasas, California on Jan. 26 showed no evidence of a "catastrophic internal failure," the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said Friday. The NTSB investigative update said, "viewable sections of the engines showed no evidence of an uncontained or catastrophic internal failure."

Lost portrait and unpublished letters of Charles Dickens to go on display

A lost portrait of Charles Dickens and 25 of his unpublished letters will go on display for the first time after a major acquisition from a private collector. The Charles Dickens Museum in London has bought a huge collection of objects belonging to the Victorian novelist, including a delicate chalk and pastel portrait by Samuel Laurence.

UK's Princess Beatrice to marry at St James's Palace in May

Britain's Princess Beatrice, the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, will marry her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at London's St James's Palace on May 29, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday. The ceremony will be a much more private affair than the wedding of her younger sister Eugenie, who married wine merchant Jack Brooksbank amid typical royal pomp and pageantry at Windsor Castle in 2018.

Married British TV presenter Schofield comes out as gay

British television presenter Phillip Schofield on Friday revealed that he was gay as he paid tribute to his wife of nearly 27 years. "I am gay," Schofield, one of broadcaster ITV's biggest stars, said in a post on Instagram. "This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home."

Latest News

Singapore kicks off depleted air show amid coronavirus clampdown

Organizers scrambled on Sunday to shore up the Singapore Airshow, which is going ahead under a cloud of health and economic concerns after dozens of exhibitors pulled out of Asias largest aerospace gathering due to coronavirus fears.Few dea...

Suspected coronavirus patient in Odisha tests negative

Suspected coronavirus patient in Odisha has tested negative and has been discharged from a state-run hospital in Cuttack, authorities of the medical institution said on Sunday. Earlier, two medical students admitted to the hospital had also...

Two US troops killed by Afghan soldier in Nangarhar attack

Two American troops were killed and six others wounded when an Afghan soldier armed with a machine gun opened fire, the US military confirmed Sunday. The incident occurred late Saturday in Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan when US a...

Thai soldier's killing spree left 26 dead, 57 wounded - PM

A Thai soldier who went on a rampage in a northeastern city that ended in a standoff in a packed shopping mall killed 26 people and wounded at least 52, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Sunday.The soldier was motivated by a grudge o...
