Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai city holds vigil for 30 victims of 'unprecedented' mass shooting

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nakhon Ratchasima
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 19:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 19:28 IST
Thai city holds vigil for 30 victims of 'unprecedented' mass shooting
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Holding candles and writing condolences as monks chanted prayers, hundreds of Thais held an evening vigil Sunday for the 30 victims of an "unprecedented" mass shooting carried out by a soldier. Sharpshooters killed the gunman on Sunday morning after a 17-hour ordeal, including a night of firefights and terrifying dashes for mall exits by shoppers trapped in the Terminal 21 mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat.

The provincial governor told reporters that the death toll stood at 30 with dozens injured. The dead include civilians -- one of them a 13-year-old boy -- and security forces going after the rogue soldier, who was upset over a debt dispute, according to Thailand's prime minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha.

"It is unprecedented in Thailand, and I want this to be the last time this crisis happens," he said earlier outside a hospital where victims -- some in critical condition -- were being treated. Those who attended the somber vigil scrawled messages on white sheets of paper laid out on the ground, including "Remember Forever" and "I wish you a good afterlife".

Prayut, a former army chief, blamed a "personal problem" over the sale of a house for the soldier's rampage, which began on Saturday afternoon near an army barracks and was for several hours relayed by the gunman via Facebook posts. The attacker, identified as Sergeant-Major Jakrapanth Thomma, used a stolen M60 machine gun and rifles from one of Thailand's largest barracks as well as a military humvee to carry out the attack.

Prayut said the gunman overpowered security at the barracks' arsenal and that "carelessness" was not a factor. "We don't leave the arsenal depot alone -- we had people guarding it."

Volleys of gunfire rang out as the siege ran into dawn, hours after Thai security services stormed the ground floor and freed scores of terrified shoppers. They sent cascades of messages to friends and family on social media from storerooms, barricaded in toilets and hidden under tables as the gunman stalked the mall.

With the machine gun slung over his shoulder and in full combat gear, Jakrapanth swaggered through the emptied out floors in haunting footage captured by CCTV cameras. Evacuees recounted how an ordinary Saturday at the busy shopping center descended into horror as he entered.

"It was like a dream... I'm grateful I survived," Sottiyanee Unchalee, 48, told AFP, explaining she hid in the toilet of a gym inside the mall as she heard the gunfire. Filipino teacher Aldrin Baliquing said he was ushered into a storeroom by staff as the shooting began.

"We were there for six grueling hours... I'm in shock," he said. Scores of people made a dash for it as police and soldiers in masks and wielding assault rifles took control of the ground floor following a gun battle and scoured the fleeing crowds for the assailant.

"It was total panic, it was like a zombie movie," Chanatip Somsakul, 33, said of his escape with his wife and three-year-old daughter. "People jumped on motorbikes and ran in all directions." Several hours later the gunman was shot dead. Photos showed smiling units of elite soldiers and police emerging from the mall.

The gunman relayed his shooting spree through Facebook posts which charted the attack from an army barracks to the city mall. The bloodshed began Saturday afternoon when he shot three people -- among them at least one soldier -- at a senior officer's house and then at the nearby army barracks, before driving a military vehicle to the town center.

There the gunman used the stolen weapons to unleash carnage in the town center. Throughout the day he posted images of himself and wrote several posts on his Facebook page.

In one Facebook video -- since deleted -- the assailant, wearing an army helmet, filmed from an open-top jeep, saying, "I'm tired... I can't pull my finger anymore" as he made a trigger symbol with his hand. There were also photos of a man in a ski mask holding a pistol.

Thailand's digital economy minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta said he contacted regional executives at the social media giant to report the activity. "I think this might be the first time that this happened in Thailand and it caused a lot of problems," he told AFP.

A Facebook spokesperson said the gunman's accounts were removed and it will "work around the clock to remove any violating content related to this attack as soon as we become aware of it." Thailand has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in the world, and several shootings at courthouses last year renewed concern about gun violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan proposes Day/Night Test to Bangladesh

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Sunday proposed Bangladesh to play their second Test under lights at the National Stadium here in April. PCB Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan said that the Board was keen to have the second match as DayNight ...

Mohali building collapse: Debris removal ops underway, no one found trapped

Operations to clear debris are underway at the site where a three-storey building collapsed in Punjabs Mohali district, with officials saying that no one has been found trapped under the rubble on Sunday. One person was killed and three oth...

Observers were scrutinising data to ensure its accuracy: Delhi's CEO on delay in voting figures

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh on Sunday said there was no unusual delay in announcing the final voter turnout figure as the returning officers were busy with scrutiny of data throughout the night to ensure its accuracy. Address...

MP man found dead, wife, brother, mother, 3 others held

Four days after the body of a man was found with the head crushed, police in Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh have arrested his wife, mother, elder brother and three others, including two contract killers, a senior official said on Sunday. The bod...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020