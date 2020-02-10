Left Menu
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 10

  Updated: 10-02-2020 06:27 IST
  • Created: 10-02-2020 06:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Boris Johnson to order boardroom shake-up at UK's HS2 rail project https://on.ft.com/2SzdLH4 Hundreds of flights cancelled as storm Ciara batters UK https://on.ft.com/2H9AF2G

France's Covéa in talks to buy Agnelli-owned PartnerRe for $9bn https://on.ft.com/2SgfEtH UK water groups weigh Ofwat settlement options https://on.ft.com/2ODEiCg

Overview Boris Johnson will announce a boardroom shake-up at High Speed 2 in an attempt to cut costs as he gives the railway project the go-ahead early this week.

Hundreds of flights were cancelled and rail services pared back as Storm Ciara lashed Britain with heavy rain and wind speeds that reached more than 90 miles an hour (145 kph) in places on Sunday. France's Covéa is in exclusive talks to buy PartnerRe, the Bermuda insurer controlled by Italy's billionaire Agnelli family.

Thames Water, Northumbrian Water and Yorkshire Water are among England and Wales' privatised water companies deciding this week whether they will appeal to the competition regulator over their financial settlements. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

