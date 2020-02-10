Left Menu
Malaysia says yet to decide on new search for MH370

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kuala Lumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 15:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 15:27 IST
Malaysia on Monday said it has yet to decide on launching a new search for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, which went missing with 239 people on board nearly six years ago. Malaysia's ministry of transport said it has not received any new credible evidence to initiate a new search.

"However, the Ministry will review any new evidence that it officially receives," the ministry said in a brief statement.

