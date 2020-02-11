Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-China's Hubei reports 103 new deaths on Feb 10

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hubei
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 04:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 04:36 IST
UPDATE 1-China's Hubei reports 103 new deaths on Feb 10
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

China's Hubei province, the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, reported 2,097 new cases and 103 new deaths on Feb. 10, the local health authority said on Tuesday.

The number of deaths rose to a new high but new cases fell almost 20% compared to the previous day. The Hubei provincial health commission said the province now had confirmed a total of 31,728 cases with 974 deaths by the end of Monday, a fatality rate of 3.07%. More than three-quarters of the deaths have been in the provincial capital Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated.

The commission said there were still a total of 16,687 suspected but unconfirmed cases in the province. Ma Guoqiang, the Wuhan Communist Party secretary, said the city government would aim to test all remaining suspected cases by Tuesday, amid growing complaints that many patients had not yet been diagnosed or admitted for full-time treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution biz

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. seeks prison term of 7-9 years for Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone

Prosecutors asked a federal judge on Monday to sentence U.S. President Donald Trumps longtime adviser Roger Stone to between seven and nine years in prison, saying such a term would accurately reflect the seriousness of his crimes and promo...

EU aviation agency says monitoring coronavirus, no current need for directive

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency EASA issued a safety information bulletin on Monday saying It was closely monitoring developments related to the coronavirus outbreak in China but the concern does currently warrant an operational d...

Bulls, Wizards to face off, jockeying for playoff position

The Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls remain in pursuit of the eighth and final Eastern Conference playoff spot entering Tuesdays game at Capital One Arena, but reaching postseason position likely will require the ability to conquer a st...

Over 100 US troops suffered brain injury in Iran attack: Pentagon

More than 100 US troops sustained mild traumatic brain injury, far more than originally announced when Iran launched missiles at their base in Iraq last month, the Department of Defense said. As of today, 109 US service members have been di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020