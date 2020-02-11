Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian High Court rules Indigenous people can't be deported

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Canberra
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 07:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 07:00 IST
Australian High Court rules Indigenous people can't be deported
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Australia's highest court on Tuesday ruled two Indigenous men cannot be deported even though they were born overseas and never applied for citizenship, in a landmark ruling for the country's first inhabitants.

Australia's conservative government has in recent months moved to deport hundreds of foreigners convicted of crimes as part of an immigration crack-down that can also strip dual-nationals of their Australian citizenship. The move has seen scores of people deported from Australia, sometimes to countries they had left when just children.

Daniel Love and Brendan Thoms were born overseas with at least one of their parents an Indigenous Australian citizen. Both men had been living in Australia with permanent residency visas but had never applied to become citizens.

Their visas were revoked after they were separately convicted in 2018 of crimes that carried prison sentences of more than a year. Australia's conservative government had sought to treat the men as foreigners and deport them to Papua New Guinea and New Zealand.

But in a 4-3 ruling, Australia's High Court said the men must be treated like citizens and can therefore remain. Love still faces another hearing to determine his Indigenous heritage. "This is significant for Aboriginal Australians. This case is not about citizenship. It's about who belongs here, who is an Australian national and who is a part of the Australian community," Claire Gibbs, a lawyer for the two men, told reporters in Canberra.

Gibbs called on Australia to release Thoms who has been held in a detention centre for more than a year awaiting deportation. The country's 700,000 or so Indigenous people track near the bottom of its 25 million citizens in almost every economic and social indicator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution biz

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

With an eye on China & Russia, Trump proposes USD 740 billion as the defence budget

President Donald Trump on Monday proposed USD 740 billion as the countrys national security budget for 2021, with an eye on China and Russia that are on a military modernisation programme that poses a challenge to the United States. A key a...

Dodgers finalize deal with Red Sox for Betts, Price

Outfielder Mookie Betts and left-hander David Price are finally heading to the Los Angeles Dodgers from the Boston Red Sox as part of a deal that was agreed upon Sunday. The trade was finalized Monday after medical reviews.The Dodgers will ...

EXPLAINER-As coronavirus fails to ease, interest in 'force majeure'

With the coronavirus outbreak that originated in Hubei province, China, showing no signs of abating any time soon, some companies that buy and sell goods in the Chinese market are taking interest in the legal defense of force majeure.The de...

UPDATE 3-U.S. judge expected to rule in favor of merger of Sprint, T-Mobile-sources

A U.S. district judge is expected to rule in favor of allowing Sprint and T-Mobile to merge over the objections of a group of state attorneys general, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Shares of Sprint surged 69 in after ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020