Malaysia drafting stimulus for tourism, retail and aviation after virus outbreak

Malaysia is crafting a stimulus package for tourism, retail, and aviation industries due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Tuesday after a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

"Today's meeting discussed specifically the impact of the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak on the country's economic growth," the ministry said in a statement.

"Among the sectors identified are the services sectors such as the tourism, retail, and aviation industries."

