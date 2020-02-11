Malaysia drafting stimulus for tourism, retail and aviation after virus outbreak
Malaysia is crafting a stimulus package for tourism, retail, and aviation industries due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Tuesday after a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.
"Today's meeting discussed specifically the impact of the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak on the country's economic growth," the ministry said in a statement.
"Among the sectors identified are the services sectors such as the tourism, retail, and aviation industries."
