Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK team tests China virus vaccine on mice

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 17:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 17:22 IST
UK team tests China virus vaccine on mice
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A team of British scientists believes they have become the first to start animal testing of a vaccine for the new coronavirus that has killed more than 900 people. Researchers at Imperial College London said their ultimate goal was to have an effective and safe way of halting the SARS-like strain's spread by the end of the year.

"At the moment we have just put the vaccine that we've generated from these bacteria into mice," Imperial College London researcher Paul McKay told AFP in an interview on Monday. "We're hoping that over the next few weeks we'll be able to determine the response that we can see in those mice, in their blood, their antibody response to the coronavirus."

Scientists across the world are racing to develop a way to stamp out a new strain of a well-known virus that has been successfully combatted in the past. Britain has recorded eight cases and been forced to shut down two branches of a medical center in the southeast city of Brighton where at least two staff members tested positive.

But coming up with a vaccine is a laborious process that usually involves years of animal testing and clinal trials on humans. Regulators must then make sure that the vaccine is both sufficiently safe and effective to be mass-produced.

Imperial College London hopes that research on the SARS coronavirus nearly two decades ago can speed things up. "We're hoping to be the first to get this particular vaccine into human clinical trials, and that perhaps is our personal goal," McKay said.

"Once the phase one trial is complete -- which can take a few months to complete -- it can be immediately started into an efficacy trial in people, which will also take a few months to complete," McKay added. "So, perhaps by the end of this year, there will be a viable tested vaccine that would be suitable for use in people."

Much of the world's current research into the new strain is being funded through the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). The group was formed at the 2017 World Economic Forum in Davos to help drug companies and universities join forces and stamp out dangerous and preventable diseases.

Imperial College London is not working with any of the current teams partnering with CEPI and requires its own sources of funding. Its scientists hope that successful animal testing can help secure investments that allow clinical trials to start sometime between June and August.

McKay said it would be unfair to say that the various universities and companies are competing to become the first to develop a vaccine. "There's been so much cross-sharing with all of this information -- I mean the Chinese, as soon as the genome was sequenced, they shared it freely with everyone in the world," he noted.

"So to put it in a competitive sense is probably not accurate. I would say that it's a collaborative race.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Elderly woman duped of jewellery by trio posing as cops

Three men posing as police officers duped an elderly woman of her jewellery in West Bengals Malda district on Tuesday, police said. The incident happened near Malda police lines when the woman, a resident of Gour Road, was returning home a...

'Hanuman Chalisa' helped AAP win Delhi polls: BJP leader

Hanuman Chalisa recited by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal helped his party win the Delhi Assembly elections, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said on Tuesday. Kejriwal won the Delhi polls because of Hanuman ji as he reci...

UPDATE 1-Coronavirus to cut forecast oil demand growth by a quarter this year - Rystad Energy

The coronavirus outbreak will cut growth in global oil demand by a quarter this year compared to earlier forecasts, Norways biggest independent energy consultancy Rystad Energy predicted on Tuesday.Oslo-based Rystad now predicts global oil ...

UK sees Malaysia as possible gateway to Asia-Pacific trade

Britain, promoting itself as a willing trade partner for the Asia-Pacific region, is seeking close alignment with Malaysia as its former colony considers ratifying an 11-member Pacific trade pact, the UKs top diplomat said on Tuesday.Pushin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020