China's Xi says coronavirus prevention, control work having positive results

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China's prevention and control work on the new coronavirus is having positive results, and the country will win the battle against the virus, state media reported.

China will be more prosperous after the battle against the virus is won, the report cited Xi as saying.

