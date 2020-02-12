Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese family members allowed on latest virus evacuation flight to South Korea

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 07:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 07:23 IST
Chinese family members allowed on latest virus evacuation flight to South Korea
Image Credit: ANI

South Korea on Wednesday welcomed a third chartered flight dispatched to evacuate South Korean citizens, and, for the first time, their Chinese spouses and immediate family members, from the virus-hit city of Wuhan.

On Tuesday night, the same aircraft carried 16 Chinese nationals who wished to return to their homes in Hubei province, including at least one woman who had been diagnosed with the virus but recovered, Yonhap news agency reported. South Korea has confirmed 28 cases of the new coronavirus, which has killed more than 1,100 people in China, spread to more than two dozen countries, and caused widespread economic disruption.

At the end of January, South Korea sent two charter flights to evacuate hundreds of its citizens from Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak. China's lockdown of Wuhan had for a time blocked Chinese spouses or family members of South Korean citizens from evacuating, forcing some families to make difficult decisions about leaving.

According to South Korea's foreign ministry, Wednesday's flight carried 147 people, including 67 Chinese nationals. Officials had expected to evacuate around 170 people, but several were unable to board for a variety of reasons, including a lack of transportation to the airport, a change of heart, and in some cases a lack of passports or other necessary documents, the foreign ministry said.

At least one of evacuees was showing symptoms of the virus, officials said. The new arrivals will be screened for infection before spending the next two weeks in quarantine at a government language institute south of Seoul.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

China reports 97 new deaths from coronavirus on mainland on Feb 11

The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China had reached 1,113 as of the end of Tuesday, up by 97 from the previous day, the countrys National Health Commission said on Wednesday. The central Hubei province, the epicentre of...

UN chief launches 'Drive for 5' to promote education for adolescent girls

Promoting education for adolescent girls is an indispensable foundation for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres declared at the launch event of the Drive for 5 education initiative at UN Headquart...

UPDATE 5-Sanders seizes lead in New Hampshire Democratic primary, Biden trails badly

Adds results, Bennet dropping out By John Whitesides and Amanda BeckerMANCHESTER, N.H., Feb 11 - Progressive Senator Bernie Sanders led in New Hampshires Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, and former front-runner Joe Biden trailed ...

Lightning's Kucherov exits due to injury

Tampa Bay leading scorer Nikita Kucherov left the Lightnings Tuesday road game against the Pittsburgh Penguins with an unspecified injury. Kucherov collided with Penguins defenseman Jack Johnson behind the Pittsburgh net in the final minute...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020