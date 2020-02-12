Standard poodle crowned top dog in finale of Westminster Kennel Club show

A standard poodle named Siba was crowned "Best in Show" at the annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on Tuesday, taking home the grand prize in the most prestigious competition for pure-bred canines in the United States.

Siba, the finalist representing all breeds classified as non-sporting dogs, emerged victorious at the three-day event after going head to head with the winners in six other groups - hounds, toys, herding dogs, working dogs, sporting dogs, and terriers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.