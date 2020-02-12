We're monitoring coronavirus, say organisers of Barcelona telecoms meet

The organizers of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) said on Wednesday they were monitoring "the fast-changing" development of the coronavirus, in a statement issued after sources said the event in Barcelona was likely to be called off. In a statement, the GSMA telecoms industry group hosting the event said: "The novel coronavirus is a fast-changing situation, which GSMA is monitoring closely. This includes regularly meeting with global and Spanish health experts – as well as our partners – to ensure the wellbeing of attendees.

"We have already implemented additional health measures ahead of MWC 2020 and will continue to seek expert medical advice on a frequent basis," it added. A source said the situation was evolving by the minute and that the GSMA would update its members and the public as soon as it is able to.

