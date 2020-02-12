Spaniards repatriated from China to be discharged, no virus found
All 19 Spanish citizens who were repatriated from China on Jan. 31 amid concerns over the coronavirus epidemic will be discharged from hospital on Thursday after testing negative for the virus, the government said on Wednesday. They have been under quarantine in a military hospital in Madrid since being evacuated from the epicenter of the virus in the Chinese city of Wuhan on a flight arranged in cooperation with Britain, which brought back 83 of its nationals.
Health authorities have so far confirmed two cases of the virus in Spain - a German citizen in the Canary Islands and a British national on the island of Mallorca. The World Health Organization has warned that the epidemic poses a global threat while the death toll in China rose to more than 1,100 people on Wednesday.
