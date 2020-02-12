Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Cruise operator Carnival sees hit to earnings from coronavirus fallout

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 22:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 22:01 IST
UPDATE 2-Cruise operator Carnival sees hit to earnings from coronavirus fallout
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@CarnivalPLC)

Carnival Corp, the operator of a cruise ship quarantined in Japan due to coronavirus cases, warned on Wednesday of a hit to its annual earnings from a potential suspension of its operations in Asia due to the outbreak. The epidemic, which originated in mainland China and has killed more than 1,100 people, has taken a toll on cruise operators as travel restrictions and fear of the virus spreading have led to cancellations of trips in the Far East.

Carnival's Diamond Princess ship has remained docked in Yokohama, south of Tokyo since Feb. 3, after a man who disembarked in Hong Kong was diagnosed with the virus. With 175 passengers and crew infected, the British-flagged ship has the biggest cluster of infected people outside China. Adding to holidaymakers' worries about Asian voyages, the MS Westerdam, a ship of healthy passengers also operated by Carnival, had been sailing for two weeks looking for a country to dock. Cambodia finally agreed to let the ship dock and disembark its passengers on Wednesday.

China reported on Wednesday its lowest number of new coronavirus cases in nearly two weeks, lending weight to a forecast by its foremost medical adviser for the outbreak to end by April. However, it was still unclear to what extent economic growth would take a hit from the virus and a global expert warned it was only beginning elsewhere.

Carnival, which has already suspended cruise operations at ports in China, said it expects a 55 cents to 65 cents per share impact on its 2020 earnings if it was forced suspend operation in the rest of Asia. Analysts are expecting earnings of $4.52, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Rival Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd said earlier this month it expected cruise cancellations to lower its first-quarter earnings by 25 cents per share.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook starts fact-checking partnership with Reuters

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it has reached an agreement with news agency Reuters, a unit of Thomson Reuters Corp , to fact-check content posted on the social media platform and its photo-sharing app Instagram. Under pressure to remove fa...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow clinch fresh highs as new coronavirus cases drop

The SP 500 and Dow Jones Industrials hit all-time highs on Wednesday, lifted by optimism that the coronavirus epidemic will be contained.China reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases in two weeks, bolstering a forecast by Beijin...

Pay taxes for India's development; tax harassment will be thing of past: PM Modi

While the previous governments hesitated to touch the countrys taxation system, the current BJP-led dispensation was making it more citizen-centric, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, urging people to pay their dues for the dev...

Reports: Pirates to sign veteran OF Dyson

The Pittsburgh Pirates and veteran outfielder Jarrod Dyson have agreed to a one-year deal, pending a physical, according to multiple reports Wednesday. The 35-year-old free agent spent the past two seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020