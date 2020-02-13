Left Menu
Development News Edition

Each day, fossil fuel air pollution costs $8 billion, study says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 03:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 03:02 IST
Each day, fossil fuel air pollution costs $8 billion, study says

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, Feb 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Global air pollution from burning fossil fuels costs $8 billion each day, more than 3% of the value of goods and services produced daily, as people fall sick, miss work and need medical care, according to a report published on Wednesday.

Burning fossil fuels, primarily coal, oil and gas, causes about 4.5 million deaths every year worldwide, more than three times the number of lives lost to road accidents, said the research by Greenpeace Southeast Asia, the Jakarta-based regional arm of the global environmental group. Calls for reducing the use of fossil fuels have grown around the world since nearly all nations agreed in 2015 to address global warming by trying to limit rising temperatures, and growing devastation caused by extreme weather, storms and wildfires has been widely attributed to climate change.

The economic cost of burning fossil fuels, and the resulting polluted air, is about $2.9 trillion per year or 3.3% of global gross domestic product, Greenpeace said in its research. "A phase-out of existing coal, oil and gas infrastructure is not only essential to avoid the worst impacts of global climate change, but it brings major health benefits due to the associated reduction in air pollution," the report said.

Air pollution increases the risk of stroke, lung cancer and asthma, it said. Exposure to fossil fuel-generated air pollutants is blamed for some 1.8 billion days of work absences every year around the world, resulting in economic losses of about $101 billion, it said.

"What we're showing here is that the current situation costs a huge amount of money," Aidan Farrow, an air quality scientist at Greenpeace International and lead author of the report, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "Relatively speaking, switching to renewable energy is cheaper than what we're doing at the moment."

Getting hit the hardest with high costs of fossil fuel air pollution are the United States, China and India, at an estimated $900 billion, $600 billion and $150 billion per year, respectively, the study estimated. A report last year by the United Nations' International Labour Organization found a projected temperature rise of 1.5C by the end of the century could lead to a 2.2% drop in working hours in 2030 - equal to 80 million full-time jobs - due to heat stress.

That would cost the global economy $2.4 trillion, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Need strategy and develop capabilities to prevent IED attacks: Kishan Reddy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet approves changes in 'Vivad se Vishwas Bill', also gives nod to bills related to pesticide management,major ports

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved changes in the Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Bill, 2020 to increase its scope and cover litigations pending in various debt recovery tribunals. The cabinet also approved Pesticide Management Bill 2020 ...

Entertainment News Roundup: The real-life sights of South Korea's Oscar-winning 'Parasite'; South Korea's 'Parasite' beats Hollywood and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Inequality tour The real-life sights of South Koreas Oscar-winning ParasiteFrom the houses to the noodles, South Koreas Oscar winning movie Parasite tells its story of a suffocati...

Odd News Roundup: Cape Town restaurant wins Guinness world milkshake record

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Cape Town restaurant wins Guinness world milkshake recordGuinness World Records has named a South African restaurant as the official titleholder for Most Varieties of Milkshakes Commercially...

Long sentences demanded in French minister impersonation trial

PARIS, Feb 13 AFP Prosecutors have called for sentences of 10 and 14 years for two alleged fraudsters accused of impersonating French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in a bizarre scam that saw one even wear a mask in video conferences. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020