Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: Actor Jussie Smollett charged; The real-life sights of South Korea's Oscar-winning 'Parasite' and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Actor Jussie Smollett charged; The real-life sights of South Korea's Oscar-winning 'Parasite' and more
File photo Image Credit: Facebook / ParasiteMovie

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Inequality tour: The real-life sights of South Korea's Oscar-winning 'Parasite'

From the houses to the noodles, South Korea's Oscar-winning movie "Parasite" tells its story of a suffocating class struggle through the sights and smells of Seoul. "Parasite" made history as the first non-English language movie to win the Oscar for best picture on Sunday, prompting South Korean social media to erupt in celebration.

Standard poodle crowned top dog in the finale of Westminster Kennel Club show

A standard poodle named Siba was crowned "Best in Show" at the annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on Tuesday, taking home the grand prize in the most prestigious competition for pure-bred canines in the United States. Just shy of four years old, the graceful black female from Northampton, Pennsylvania triumphed over crowd favorites Daniel the golden retriever and Bono the Havanese at the grand finale of the three-day event at Madison Square Garden, her crown of tall black fluff bobbing as she loped around the ring.

Key moments from Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

Harvey Weinstein's lawyers concluded their defense in the once-powerful Hollywood producer's rape trial in New York on Tuesday. Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges he sexually assaulted two women, Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann, and faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault.

Actor Jussie Smollett charged again related to the alleged staging of hate crime

Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett was charged on Tuesday in a six-count felony indictment accusing him of staging a phony hate crime in Chicago, nearly a year after similar charges were abruptly dismissed by local prosecutors. The indictment, capping a five-month special prosecutor's probe, accuses Smollett, who is black and openly gay, of making four separate false reports to Chicago police related to his account of being the victim of a violent hate crime.

Goldman Sachs is lining up Prince Harry for its interview series: CNBC

Goldman Sachs is in discussions to feature Prince Harry as a guest speaker for its online interview series "Talks at GS", CNBC reported https://www.cnbc.com/2020/02/12/goldman-sachs-is-lining-up-prince-harry-for-online-interview-series.html?__source=twitter on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the matter. He will likely want to speak about two issues of personal interest: mental health and the needs of military veterans, the report added.

Weinstein's defense expected to make its final case to New York jury in rape trial

A lawyer for Harvey Weinstein is expected on Thursday to urge a New York jury to acquit the former Hollywood producer of sexual assault, as the weeks-long trial against Weinstein comes to a close. Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress, in 2013 and to sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006.

Harvey Weinstein will not testify at his New York rape trial, the defense rests case

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein will not testify in his own defense at his rape trial, his lawyers said on Tuesday as they rested their case. Outside the presence of the jury, one of Weinstein's lawyers told Justice James Burke that Weinstein would not be taking the stand in the trial that began in New York on Jan. 6 and is a milestone in the #MeToo movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

FIR lodged in bomb hurling incident at Lucknow court complex

Police here on Thursday registered an FIR in a matter pertaining to the hurling of crude bomb towards the chamber of lawyer Sanjeev Lodhi in a Lucknow court complex on Thursday. The case has been registered in Wazirganj Police Station follo...

Coronavirus: IndiGo crew members in quarantine in Kolkata as precautionary measure

IndiGos eight crew members, who were part of its Kolkata-Guangzhou flight operations, have been in quarantine in Kolkata for the last few days as a precautionary measure against coronavirus, sources said on Thursday. The low-cost carrier su...

UPDATE 1-Turkey to hit groups who violate Idlib ceasefire - agency

Turkey will use force against rebel groups violating a ceasefire in Syrias northwest Idlib region, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying on Thursday in an apparent response to Russian criticism.Turkish President Tayyip E...

Evacuation of Indians from Wuhan was challenging: AI's Captain Amitabh Singh

Air Indias Director of Operations, Captain Amitabh Singh, who led the team that evacuated Indians from Chinas Wuhan city in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak there, has said that it was a challenging operation. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Sing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020