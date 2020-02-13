China's Xi pledges to to minimise impact of virus

China will definitely be able to minimize the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and will maintain the development momentum of the country's economy, President Xi Jinping said on Thursday, state media reported.

China will strive to achieve this year's development targets, Xi added, in a telephone call with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, the report said.

