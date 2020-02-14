Johnson's meeting with Trump suspended until June
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has canceled a trip to the United States to meet U.S. President Donald Trump, the Sun newspaper reported late on Thursday.
The meeting expected to occur early in 2020 has now been suspended altogether until June, according to the newspaper http://bit.ly/3bDpzRl.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- British
- Donald Trump
- United States
- Sun
ALSO READ
British car production falls at quickest pace since recession
India has taken up with British govt issue of anti-India protests outside Indian High Commission in London on Sunday: MEA.
British Airways suspends flights to mainland China for a month
UPDATE 3-BT warns of $650 mln hit from British limits on Huawei
MEA says British govt apprised over protests outside Indian High Commission, adequate steps taken