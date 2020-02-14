Johnson's meeting with Trump suspended until June

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has canceled a trip to the United States to meet U.S. President Donald Trump, the Sun newspaper reported late on Thursday.

The meeting expected to occur early in 2020 has now been suspended altogether until June, according to the newspaper http://bit.ly/3bDpzRl.

