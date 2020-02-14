China reports 5,090 new coronavirus cases in mainland

China saw 5,090 new coronavirus cases in the mainland on Feb. 13, with 121 new deaths, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

Hubei province, which is at the epicenter of the outbreak, earlier reported 4,823 new cases with 116 deaths.

