Left Menu
Development News Edition

China stocks set for first weekly gain in four as virus deaths drop

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 10:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 10:36 IST
China stocks set for first weekly gain in four as virus deaths drop
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

China stocks advanced on Friday, on course for their first weekly gain in four, as the daily death toll in Hubei - the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak - halved and the number of new cases dropped. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.5% at 2,921.25 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index climbed 0.8%. The Shanghai index gained 1.6% so far this week, while the CSI300 index rose 2.4% for the week. ** CSI300's financial sector sub-index traded higher by 1.3%, the consumer staples sector rose 0.7%, the real estate index gained 1.6% and the healthcare sub-index edged up 0.6%. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.6%, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.6% at 27,895.49. ** The smaller Shenzhen index rose 0.8% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by nearly 1%, after hitting a fresh three-year high in the morning session. ** Officials said on Friday the number of new coronavirus deaths and infections was down sharply from the previous day when a change in the methods of diagnosing patients led to a record spike in cases. ** Shanxi Securities said in a note that the expectation of loosening monetary policy will continue to help equities, even as disruption to production hurts earnings. The brokerage tipped growth stocks to gain on the back of easier credit conditions. ** Foreign investors continued to buy into A-shares, with the northbound flow into mainland stocks via the Stock Connect totaled more than 4 billion yuan by midday. ** Northbound inflow largely continued since onshore trading resumed on Feb 3, bringing year-to-date northbound net flows to $9.7 billion, as of Wednesday, Morgan Stanley said in note. ** The Chinese economy will grow at its slowest rate since the financial crisis in the current quarter, according to a Reuters poll of economists who said the downturn will be short-lived if the outbreak is contained. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index firmed 0.4%, while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.5%. ** The yuan was 0.06% weaker at 6.9819 per U.S. dollar. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is down 4.2%, while CSI300 index is down 2.7%. ** As of 0400 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 23.48% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The Shanghai stock index is below its 50-day moving average and below its 200-day moving average. ** In Hong Kong, the sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares rose 0.5% while the IT sector fell 0.1%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

PC Jeweller Q3 net profit falls 73 pc to Rs 35.61 cr

AI for Social Good: Google supports six research projects across Asia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal pays 'soulful tribute' to Pulwama bravehearts

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday paid his tribute to the 40 CRPF personnel who were killed in the ghastly Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14 last year. A soulful tribute to the soldiers who were martyred...

Aussie Thompson topples top seed Isner in New York

New York, Feb 14 AFP Australian Jordan Thompson upset US top seed John Isner 7-6 72, 6-7 37, 6-3 to reach the ATP New York Open quarter-finals. Thompson, who will face Italys Andreas Seppi on Friday for a berth in the semi-finals, avenged a...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares aim for second week of gains amid virus scare

Asian shares inched higher on Friday, on course to post the second straight week of gains, helped by hopes governments will make provisions to soften the impact on their economies from the coronavirus epidemic. European shares are expected ...

HC rejects pre-arrest bail pleas of Navlakha & Teltumbde

The Bombay High Court on Friday refused to grant anticipatory bail to civil rights activistsGautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde in the Elgar Parishad- alleged Maoist links case.Justice P D Naik rejected the pre-arrest bail pleas filed by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020