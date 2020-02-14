Left Menu
Development News Edition

German police officer among arrests in far-right terror swoop

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 21:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 21:30 IST
German police officer among arrests in far-right terror swoop
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Police in Germany arrested twelve men, including one of its own officers, in a nationwide probe into an extreme-right group suspected of planning attacks on politicians, asylum-seekers and Muslims, state interior ministry sources and prosecutors said Friday. The arrests followed raids, some by heavily-armed special units, which hit 13 locations in six German states.

The four prime suspects planned to spark "a civil-war-like situation... via as yet undefined attacks on politicians, asylum seekers and people of Muslim faith," federal prosecutors said in a statement. A further eight suspects were alleged to have agreed to "financially support the group, provide it with weapons or take part in future attacks".

The twelve included a police officer previously suspended over suspicions he had links to the far-right, a source at the interior ministry in North-Rhine Westphalia state told AFP, though it was not immediately clear if he was one of the prime suspects. From its founding in September 2019, the group's ultimate aim was "to shake the state and social order in Germany and in the end to overturn it," investigators believe.

In order to plan their attacks, the group allegedly held regular meetings which were coordinated and organized by two of the main suspects, named only as Werner S. and Tony E. The suspects, all of whom are German citizens, also communicated using messenger apps.

Investigators launched Friday's raids to determine whether the suspects already had weapons or other supplies that could be used in an attack. The twelve men are set to appear before a court on Friday or Saturday to hear whether they will be imprisoned on remand.

German authorities have turned increased attention to the country's underground extreme right scene since the murder of conservative local politician Walter Luebcke last June and an October attack on a synagogue in eastern city Halle. Suspects arrested in both cases have ties to the extreme right.

According to Spiegel magazine, police discovered several weapons in Friday's raids, including one self-made "slam gun" similar to the one used in the Halle attack. Interior Minister Horst Seehofer announced in December 600 new posts across the federal police and domestic security services to track far-right extremist threats, citing a growing danger.

At the time, federal police said they had identified 48 people on the extreme right as "dangerous" individuals who could carry out an attack. Reacting to reports of the arrests on Friday, a spokesman for the Federal Interior Ministry said that measures to protect religious institutions would be reviewed by local authorities.

A spokesman for Chancellor Angela Merkel, meanwhile, said that threats to attack Islamic institutions in Germany amounted to "abominable behavior". "We as the federal government feel an obligation to ensure that anyone in Germany can practice their religion within the bounds of our legal order," said Steffen Seibert at a government press conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Slovak opposition well-placed in poll to unseat long-ruling Smer

Slovakias long-ruling leftist Smer party held a narrow lead in the final poll on Friday before a Feb. 29 election, but its support fell below 17 percent giving opposition parties a chance to put together a majority in the next parliament.Sl...

Tributes paid to martyrs of Pulwama terror attack in Dehradun

Tributes were paid to martyrs of Pulwama terror attack here including Mohanlal Raturi, who died in the attack on this day last year. Martyr Raturis wife Savita Devi and his son-in-law Sarvesh Nautiyal were present on the occasion.DIG, CRPF,...

Show respect to Smith and Warner: CSA tells South African fans as Australia arrive

Cricket South Africas interim chief executive Jacques Faul has requested South African fans to respect Steve Smith and David Warner as the Australians return to the country for the first time since the ball-tampering scandal. I would plead ...

Pak PM Imran wants firebrand cleric Rehman tried for statements on toppling govt

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called for a treason case against his fierce political opponent and firebrand cleric Maulana Fazlur Rehman for remarks on toppling the government. The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl JUI-F chief launched a maj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020