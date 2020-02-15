First suspected coronavirus case reported in Pak's Abbottabad
The first suspected case of the new strain of coronavirus was reported in the Pakistani city of Abbottabad, involving a person who had recently returned from China -- the epicentre of the outbreak.
The first suspected case of the new strain of coronavirus was reported in the Pakistani city of Abbottabad, involving a person who had recently returned from China -- the epicenter of the outbreak. The person, who hails from Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), has been put under observation at the Ayub Medical Hospital (AMH) in Abbottabad.
Coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year. It has since then killed more than 1,500 people in that country alone, while cases have been registered in several countries across the world, including India. No confirmed case of coronavirus has been reported in Pakistan, through suspected cases have been reported in the past.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Abbottabad
- Pak
- China
- Kashmir
- PoK
- GilgitBaltistan
- Wuhan
- India
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 2-China virus death toll tops 200 as WHO declares global emergency
China says death toll from coronavirus outbreak rises to 213
China's Jan official factory PMI at 50.0, as expected
FACTBOX-Airlines suspend China flights over coronavirus
UPDATE 3-Pilots, flight attendants demand flights to China stop as virus fear mounts worldwide