Left Menu
Development News Edition

China will build a complete epidemic emergency response system - CCTV

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 17:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 17:04 IST
China will build a complete epidemic emergency response system - CCTV
Image Credit: President of Russia

China will build a national supply and purchase system for emergency supplies as well as a complete epidemic emergency response system, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Saturday citing comments made by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

His comments come as China is battling a coronavirus outbreak, which has killed 1,523 so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Credit growth momentum picking up; Budget proposals not to stoke inflation, says Das

Amid concerns over economic slowdown, RBI chief Shaktikanta Das on Saturday said credit growth momentum is picking up and ruled out any possible spike in inflation due to Budget proposals as the government is maintaining fiscal prudence. Af...

RBI board recommends aligning accounting year with fiscal year from 2020-21

The Reserve Bank board on Saturday recommended aligning the central banks accounting year, beginning July, with the financial year from 2020-21, an official statement said. The Central Board of Directors of the RBI at its 582nd meeting revi...

Xi says China must keep economic, social order while battling coronavirus

China must make every effort to maintain economic and social control as it battles the coronavirus epidemic, and avoid causing panic that could lead to secondary disasters, President Xi Jinping told senior officials earlier this month. Reut...

Four children killed as school van catches fire in Punjab; CM orders probe

In a ghastly incident, four children were burnt alive when a private schools mini van carrying students caught fire in Punjabs Sangrur district on Saturday, police said. The accident took place on the Longowal-Sidsaachar road, they said, ad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020