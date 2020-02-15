Russia will 'keep trying to destabilise' Western democracies: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday warned that Russia would continue to try to "destabilize" Western democracies through election interference, social media manipulation and other acts of cyber warfare.

"I think that Russia will keep trying to destabilize, either through private actors, directly through its agencies, or through proxies," Macron said at the Munich Security Conference, describing Moscow as "extremely aggressive" in this area.

