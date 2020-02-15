Left Menu
External Affairs Minister meets Pompeo, Pelosi on sidelines of Munich Conference

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference and discussed Indo-US bilateral relationship ahead of President Donald Trump's visit to India this month.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Munich
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 21:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 21:22 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets US State Secretary Mike Pompeo in Munich (Picture Credits: S. Jaishankar/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference and discussed Indo-US bilateral relationship ahead of President Donald Trump's visit to India this month. "Good to see @SecPompeo at #MSC2020. Allowed us to take stock of the relationship as we look forward to @realDonaldTrump's visit," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will pay a state visit to India on February 24 and 25 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the schedule announced this week. In addition to New Delhi, the visiting dignitary will also visit Ahmedabad to address a joint public meeting with Modi at a newly-built Motera stadium on the lines of the 'Howdy Modi!' function that was addressed by Trump and Modi in Houston in September last year. Prior to this, Jaishankar also met house speaker Nancy Pelosi and said her "consistent support" to India-US ties has always been a great source of strength.

"Such a pleasure to catch up with @SpeakerPelosi. Her consistent support to India-US ties has always been a great source of strength," the minister tweeted. Jaishankar, who arrived here on Friday to attend the security conference, met US ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Knight Craft on the sidelines of the conference.

On the sidelines of the conference, Jaishankar met several other world leaders attending the meet. The Munich Security Conference, being held here from February 14-16, is the world's leading forum for debate on international security policy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Videos

