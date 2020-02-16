Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-American woman from cruise ship tests positive again for coronavirus in Malaysia

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 15:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 15:32 IST
UPDATE 1-American woman from cruise ship tests positive again for coronavirus in Malaysia
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

An American passenger from a cruise ship that docked in Cambodia has tested positive for the new coronavirus a second time in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia said on Sunday, after the cruise firm and Cambodian authorities sought further tests. The 83-year-old woman was the first passenger from the MS Westerdam, operated by Carnival Corp unit Holland America Inc, to test positive for the virus. She tested positive in the Malaysian capital where she arrived on Friday from the Cambodian port of Sihanoukville.

But the cruise ship operator had sought more tests, saying the first result was preliminary. Cambodian authorities also called on Malaysia to review its test results. Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Waz Azizah Wan Ismail said on Sunday the American woman tested positive again on Saturday night.

"The COVID-19 retest was carried out on the husband and wife pair late last night and the results were the same. That is positive for the wife and negative for her husband," Wan Azizah told reporters. A total of 145 passengers from the cruise ship had arrived in Malaysia but only the American couple showed symptoms, Malaysian authorities have said.

Wan Azizah said 137 passengers have left Kuala Lumpur, while another six are awaiting flights to their destinations. Malaysia will not allow any more Westerdam passengers to enter the country "taking into account that all those passengers were in close contact with the earlier positive case", she said.

Malaysia will also turn away any cruise ship that departed or transited at any port in China, Wan Azizah said. The Westerdam passengers were tested regularly on board and Cambodia also tested 20 once it docked. None was found to have the new coronavirus that has killed more than 1,600 people, the vast majority in China.

It arrived on Thursday in Cambodia carrying 1,455 passengers and 802 crew. It had spent two weeks at sea after being turned away by Japan, Taiwan, Guam, the Philippines, and Thailand. Holland America said 236 passengers and 747 crew remained aboard the vessel.

Cambodia's government said its own tests had been done in collaboration with the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Mam Bun Heng, Cambodian Minister of Health, was not immediately available for comment on Sunday.

There are widespread fears that cruise ships around Asia may be spreading the virus. The biggest cluster outside China has been on the Diamond Princess, quarantined off Japan's Yokohama. Out of about 3,700 passengers and crew on board, 355 people have tested positive. Vietnam turned back two ships on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UK govt has not talked to China about building HS2 rail project -minister

The British government has not talked to China about helping build High Speed 2, the major rail project given the green light last week despite being billions of pounds over budget, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Sunday. A report ...

Stonis, Pattinson's homophobic slurs disappoint Schutt

A fine swing bowler for Australias womens cricket team and a champion of same-sex marriage, Megan Schutt is upset with her male counterparts James Pattinson and Marcus Stoinis recent homophobic slurs. She wants men to be more receptive towa...

India set to play day-night Test in Australia: BCCI sources

India are set to play a day-night Test during their much-anticipated tour of Australia later this year, BCCI sources said on Sunday. This comes a little over a month after captain Virat Kohli asserted that his team was ready to play a day-n...

Trump expected to raise USD 10 million during Florida stop

President Donald Trump mixed reelection business with pleasure during a weekend stop at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, attending a fundraiser on Saturday evening expected to raise USD 10 million for his campaign and the Republican Nation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020