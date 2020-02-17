Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-Coronavirus cases rise again in China's Hubei province

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hubei
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 05:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 05:52 IST
WRAPUP 1-Coronavirus cases rise again in China's Hubei province
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The number of reported new cases of coronavirus in China's Hubei province rose on Monday after two days of falls, as authorities imposed tough new restrictions on movement to prevent the spread of the disease which has now killed more than 1,700 people.

The tighter lockdown on the central province where the flu-like virus originated in December came as American passengers were taken off a cruise liner on Sunday to fly home after being quarantined for two weeks off Japan. Seventy new coronavirus cases were confirmed on board the Diamond Princess where 3,700 passengers and crew have been held since Feb. 3. Some 355 people on board have tested positive for the disease, by far the largest cluster of cases outside China.

Canadian, Italian, South Korean and Hong Kong passengers were expected to follow soon after their governments also announced plans to repatriate passengers. "Leaving in a few hours. No details. Might be going to Texas or Nebraska," Gay Courter, one of the American passengers on board, told Reuters. She said she expected to spend another two weeks in quarantine on U.S. soil.

In Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, health officials reported 1,933 new cases and 100 new deaths on Feb. 16, the lowest daily death count since Feb. 11. The number of new cases rose nearly 5% from the previous day, but the number of deaths fell from 139.

Nearly 90% of the new cases were in the provincial capital of Wuhan, a city of 11 million people where the virus is believed to have originated at a market illegally trading wildlife. The total number of cases in the province reached 58,182, with 1,696 deaths.

Chinese health officials on Sunday said two days of falls in the number of new confirmed cases showed their efforts to halt the spread of the virus were bearing fruit. "The effect of the coronavirus controls is appearing," Mi Feng, spokesman for the Health Commission, told reporters.

Mi said the proportion of confirmed cases who were critically ill had fallen to 21.6% on Saturday, from 32.4% on Jan. 27. He said this showed the authorities were able to treat patients more quickly, preventing cases from becoming critical. Outside China, more than 500 cases have been confirmed, mostly of people who traveled from Chinese cities, with five deaths.

Restrictions were tightened further in Hubei on Sunday with vehicles, apart from essential services, banned from the roads and companies told to stay shut until further notice. After an extended Lunar New Year holiday, China urgently needs to get back to work. But in some cities, streets are still deserted. Many factories have yet to re-open, disrupting supply chains in China and beyond.

Trade-dependent Singapore on Monday downgraded its 2020 economic growth forecast range to -0.5% to 1.5% from 0.5% to 2.5% previously as it braces for a hit from the novel coronavirus outbreak. Mark Woolhouse, Professor of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at Britain's University of Edinburgh, said it was too early to say the virus had peaked.

"It could simply be that reporting is not keeping up with events in circumstances where the health services are under enormous pressure," he said. HAZMAT SUITS

On board the Diamond Princess, American passenger Matthew Smith posted a photo on Twitter showing a fleet of coaches parked on the shore to transport U.S. nationals. American officials in hazmat suits and face masks had visited his room to check if he would disembark. He said he wanted to stay. The ship, owned by Carnival Corp., has been held in the Japanese port of Yokohama with 3,700 passengers and crew on board. Those with the disease have been taken to hospital in Japan and no one from the ship has died. Around half of the guests onboard are from Japan.

Countries that have announced plans to fly their citizens home from the ship say they will take them only if they are symptom-free, and quarantine them on arrival. Another cruise ship, Holland America's MS Westerdam, docked in Cambodia on Thursday after being rejected by ports elsewhere. An 83-year-old American passenger tested positive upon arriving in Malaysia, authorities there said. A second test requested by the cruise operator confirmed the finding.

Taiwan reported its first fatality on Sunday. The first fatality in Europe was reported on Saturday, an 80-year-old Chinese man who died at a Paris hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Rocket attack hits near US embassy in Iraq capital: US military source

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

MLB notebook: Arenado reports, says he's 'ready to go'

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado reported to spring training on Sunday, ready to address a difficult offseason that left the All-Star feeling disrespected as trade rumors ran rampant. Among the remarks he had for reporters at Sa...

North Macedonia's parliament dissolves, sets snap election for April 12

North Macedonias parliament dissolved itself on Sunday and set April 12 for an early election, eight months ahead of the end of the current term.The move, endorsed by 108 deputies in the 120-seat parliament, follows Prime Minister Zoran Zae...

Hornqvist's hat trick propels Penguins past Red Wings

Patric Hornqvist recorded a hat trick in the first two periods and the Pittsburgh Penguins eased past the visiting Detroit Red Wings, 5-1, on Sunday afternoon. Hornqvists hat trick was the third of his career during the regular season. He a...

Gunmen kill TV journalist in Somalia, say police

Gunmen killed a TV and radio journalist in Somalias Afgooye district on Sunday, police said.Abdiwali Ali Hassan, 25, was shot several times and died on his way to the hospital, Captain Abdikadir Osman, Afgooyes police commander, told Reuter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020