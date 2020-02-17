PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Feb 17
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
France warns of bitter UK-EU negotiations after Brexit https://on.ft.com/2vCuUbd Minister plays down reports BBC license fee to be axed https://on.ft.com/2u3Y8iV
Intu in talks to restore executive stock awards https://on.ft.com/2SxlZ3X Overview
France's foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has warned that the United Kingdom and the European Union face bitter negotiations over their future relationship in the coming months as they scramble to bridge divisions over the degree to which Britain will have to play by Brussels rules. British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has dismissed reports that suggested the UK government was seeking to replace the BBC's license fee funding model with a Netflix-style subscription service.
UK shopping center landlord Intu is looking to increase potential payouts for top executives, despite a plunge in its share price and a looming emergency fundraising, according to a person familiar with the discussions.
