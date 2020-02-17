Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 11:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 11:30 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond
Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest developments around the coronavirus outbreak:

* The death toll in mainland China reached 1,770 as of Sunday-end, up by 105 from the previous day, while there were 2,048 new cases, bringing the total count to 70,548. * In Hubei province, 1,933 new cases and 100 new deaths were reported — the lowest daily death count since Feb. 11.

* Outside China, more than 500 cases have been confirmed, mostly of people who traveled from Chinese cities, with five deaths in Japan, Hong Kong, the Philippines, France, and Taiwan. * Thailand recorded one new case of coronavirus, bringing the total in the country to 35 since January, a senior health official said.

* Japan evacuated more nationals from Wuhan, China on Monday. More than 400 people have now been infected in the country, with the majority being passengers on a cruise ship docked off the country. * Holland America Line said it is working with governments and health experts to track passengers who disembarked from its Westerdam cruise ship docked in Cambodia after an American woman tested positive for coronavirus in Malaysia.

* Seventy more people were confirmed with the virus on board the Diamond Princess on Sunday, bringing the number of cases from the ship to 355. * Taiwan reported its first death from the virus and an elderly Chinese tourist hospitalized in France became the first fatality in Europe.

* China's central bank cut the interest rate on its medium-term lending as policymakers sought to limit the damage caused to the economy. New home prices in the country grew at their weakest pace in nearly two years in January. * Japan's economy shrank at the fastest pace in almost six years in the December quarter as last year's sales tax hike hit consumer and business spending, highlighting a fragile outlook made worse by growing coronavirus risks.

* Asian shares reversed earlier losses and moved back toward a three-week top as Chinese efforts to cushion the blow from a coronavirus outbreak cheered investors, although Japanese stocks faltered amid growing recession risks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

Rocket attack hits near US embassy in Iraq capital: US military source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

'United by Emotion': Tokyo 2020 unveils Games motto

Tokyo, Feb 17 AFP Tokyo 2020 organisers on Monday rolled out the motto for this years Olympics, United by Emotion, which they said reflected the universal values and unifying power of sport. Crowds of spectators who do not know each other p...

Asian C'ship will tell where I stand before Olympics: wrestler Dahiya

Having secured an Olympic berth, world championship bronze-medallist Ravi Dahiya says he would be looking to assess his medal prospects at the big event by how he performs at this weeks Asian Wrestling Championships here. Top wrestlers from...

India to have separate training and doctrinal command and logistics command: CDS Bipin Rawat.

India to have separate training and doctrinal command and logistics command CDS Bipin Rawat....

Requirements of staff would be foremost, says aviation minister assuring Air India employees as disinvestment process goes on.

Requirements of staff would be foremost, says aviation minister assuring Air India employees as disinvestment process goes on....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020