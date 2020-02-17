Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian embassy in Beijing expresses concern over stranded remains of Mumbai-based woman, says situation in China equally tragic

Expressing concern over the mortal remains of 63-year-old Rita Mehra not being brought back to India yet, the Indian Embassy in Beijing on Monday stated that the situation that China is currently undergoing through is "equally tragic".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 23:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 23:58 IST
Indian embassy in Beijing expresses concern over stranded remains of Mumbai-based woman, says situation in China equally tragic
Mumbai-based Puneet Mehra along with his father and late mother's photo (Picture credits: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Expressing concern over the mortal remains of 63-year-old Rita Mehra not being brought back to India yet, the Indian Embassy in Beijing on Monday stated that the situation that China is currently undergoing through is "equally tragic". "In this regard, it is to intimate you that the Embassy is also very concerned about this issue and while we have full sympathy with you and your family at this tragic time that you all are passing through, but equally tragic is the situation that China is currently undergoing through," the Embassy said in a statement.

The Mumbai-based family is awaiting the body of one of their family members for over 23 days, stuck in China due to coronavirus outbreak. Since there are not flights or ships coming from China to India, the body of Mehra is still stranded in the Chinese capital. She died in flight while returning from Australia via Beijing with her son Puneet Mehra, a dentist, on January 24.

"Seeking and urging the Government of India to help me and my father, get my mother's remains back to Mumbai, India," Puneet tweeted earlier today. The dentist, in a letter, addressed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that his mother passed away on the flight that resulted in an emergency landing of the Air China CA 166 aircraft at Zhengzhou airport, Henan.

"I have returned back to India but my mother's body is still at Henan Province Provincial Hospital morgue. It's been 18 days now and my mother's body is still there. I request you to help me transport my mother's remains to Mumbai, India so that her last rights can be done here respectfully," the letter read. The Indian Embassy, meanwhile, said that the outbreak of the deadly virus epidemic that has already claimed more than 1700 lives in mainland China has "completely derailed normal life" in the East Asian country, particularly in Hubei and adjoining provinces due to "severity of the spread and number of deaths that have taken place so far."

The Chinese Government has taken unprecedented measures and few even draconian steps to control the epidemic, which is not willing to subside so far, the Embassy added. "As a consequence of the above, there is delay in transportation of the mortal remains of Late Mrs. Rita Rajinder Mehra to India by the Agency that you have hired in this regard," it said.

As per existing regulations in China, funeral homes located in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou only are authorised to carry out embalming and anti-sepsis procedures with mortal remains of a foreigner for air transportation. As of now, the Chinese Government, in view of new corona virus epidemic, has placed complete restrictions on the Funeral Homes from accepting a body from any place out of these three cities, the Embassy said. "It means these Funeral Homes can only deal with the body that pertains to the respective city. Another major obstacle is transporting mortal remains of late Mrs. Rita Rajinder Mehra by road from Morgue of Zhengzhou, Henan province to Beijing due to severe restrictions on inter provincial movements," the statement said.

The Embassy further stressed that it has started pursuing the matter with the relevant authorities to see if there is any possibility for the transportation of mortal remains from Henan to Beijing and further to India "Yet we can not predict at this stage whether our pursuance would melt Chinese authorities. However, we will try our hardest and hope as well as pray that we succeed. We will let you know any development/update in this regard the moment it comes to our notice," it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

Shell confirms coronavirus case at its Singapore refining site

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Report: Lions seeking trade partner for CB Slay

The Detroit Lions are seeking a trade partner for Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay, ESPNs Adam Schefter reported Monday. Sources told Schefter the Lions have spoken with multiple teams and that any team that trades for Slay would have to com...

Soccer-Atletico one of football's toughest fixtures, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said his team were ready for one of footballs most difficult challenges as they prepare to visit Atletico Madrid in Tuesdays Champions League last 16 first leg. The European champions are runaway leaders in t...

UPDATE 1-Britain OK with basic Australia-type trade with EU if free-trade deal impossible - PM aide

Britain is ready to trade with the European Union on basic international terms that the bloc currently follows with Australia if a more ambitious free trade agreement cannot be reached, Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Europe adviser said. Dav...

Soccer-FIFPRO to support players who walk off over racism

The world football players union FIFPRO said on Monday it will support players or teams who walk off the pitch due to racism, after the abuse suffered by FC Porto forward Moussa Marega during a Portuguese league match on Sunday. The Mali fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020