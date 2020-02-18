Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jurors in Weinstein's rape trial to begin deciding former producer's fate

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 16:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 16:31 IST
Jurors in Weinstein's rape trial to begin deciding former producer's fate
former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein (file photo) Image Credit: Flickr

New York jurors on Tuesday will begin deliberating the fate of former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who is on trial for rape in a case that has become a milestone for the #MeToo movement.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress, in 2013. He faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault.

The jury is composed of seven men and five women and includes a businessman, banker, female security guard, a father of two school-age children, an entrepreneur, an author and a financial professional who lives with two roommates. A unanimous verdict is needed for a conviction.

Since 2017, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. Weinstein, who was behind films including "The English Patient" and "Shakespeare in Love," has denied the allegations and said any sexual encounters were consensual. The allegations fueled the #MeToo movement, in which women have accused powerful men in business, entertainment, media and politics of sexual misconduct.

Last week, jurors heard closing arguments from lawyers on both sides. Weinstein's lawyer, Donna Rotunno, argued that the encounters had been consensual, pointing to friendly communications from the women to Weinstein after they were allegedly assaulted. She assailed the credibility of the accusers and urged the jury to put aside their emotions and use common sense in evaluating the evidence. "Historically, you are the last line of defense in this country from the overzealous media, from the overzealous prosecution," Rotunno said.

Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi urged jurors to convict Weinstein, saying the once-powerful producer used his position in the film industry to prey on women and that those who testified against him had no reason to lie. Illuzzi said Weinstein had counted on his victims never coming forward.

"The defendant not only ran roughshod over the dignity and the very lives of these witnesses, but he also underestimated them," she told the jury. Haleyi testified during the trial that Weinstein forced oral sex on her in his home in 2006. Haleyi said Weinstein "lunged" at her, backed her into a bedroom and forcibly performed oral sex on her, yanking out her tampon.

Mann testified that Weinstein raped her in a Manhattan hotel room early in what she called an "extremely degrading" relationship with him. Jurors heard from four other women, including actress Annabella Sciorra, who testified that Weinstein came into her apartment one winter night in 1993 or 1994 and raped her. The accusation is too old to be charged as a separate crime, but it could act as an aggravating factor to support the predatory sexual assault charge.

Prosecutors called the remaining three women to bolster their evidence of Weinstein's intent but did not charge him with any crimes related to them. Weinstein is separately charged with assaulting one of them, Lauren Young, by prosecutors in Los Angeles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Minister discusses various ways to achieve 1 BT coal production by 2023-24

India will stop importing thermal coal from Financial Year 2023-24, said Union Minister of Coal and Mines Shri Pralhad Joshi while chairing Chintan Shivir - a two-day brainstorming session. The session was organized to find a way forward fo...

Brazil oil workers to appeal labor court decision ruling strike at Petrobras as illegal

An oil workers federation plans to appeal a decision by Brazils labor court that declared a strike at state-run Petrobras illegal and abusive, according to a video released by the federation on social media. Brazils Superior Labor Court TST...

Mumbai Police denies permission to Chandrashekhar Azad to hold anti-CAA rally

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was on Tuesday denied permission by the Mumbai Police to hold a long rally against CAA, NRC, and many others issues at Mumbais Azad Maidan on February 21. Last month, Azad had filed a petition against the...

Don't oppose, implement NPR in MP: Thawarchand Gehlot to Kamal Nath

Reacting sharply to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Naths decision of not implementing National Population Register NPR in the state, Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday said that the state government has to accept the laws mad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020