Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan to remain in FATF's grey list

Despite Pakistan's intense lobbying and negotiations this week at the parleys in Paris to be taken off the "grey" list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global anti-terror funding watchdog on Tuesday decided to keep the Islamic nation on its 'grey' list, informed sources have told ANI.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 19:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 19:03 IST
Pakistan to remain in FATF's grey list
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Despite Pakistan's intense lobbying and negotiations this week at the parleys in Paris to be taken off the "grey" list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global anti-terror funding watchdog on Tuesday decided to keep the Islamic nation on its 'grey' list, informed sources have told ANI. To a major setback, Islamabad didn't get any respite even after the support of Turkey and Malaysia, the sources added.

The meetings began on Monday but the plenary session, which will decide whether to keep Pakistan on its watch list, also known as the grey list, begins on February 19. The International Co-operation Review Group (ICRG), a part of the FATF, took the issue earlier today to evaluate whether the south Asian nation has taken sufficient steps and implemented its plan of action to fight the global menace.

On Monday, Pakistan submitted a report on action regarding the implementation of the watchdog's plan of action during the Paris meeting. More than 800 representatives from 205 countries and jurisdictions around the world including the IMF, UN, World Bank, and other organisations, will take part in the meeting. The watchdog, in 2018, had placed Pakistan on the grey list and the watchdog has already granted Islamabad an extension till February 2020 during a meeting in October last year.

The FATF's Asia-Pacific Group's meeting, which took place in Beijing last year in October, analyzed Pakistan's situation from a technical point of view. China, who took over as the chair of the inter-governmental organisation since July 2019, expressed satisfaction over the "visible progress" made by Islamabad, leading to speculations that it could be put in a "white" list from "grey" list, according to Pakistan media reports. The body warned that Islamabad would be put on the blacklist if it did not comply with the remaining 22 out of 27 points related to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing.

Pakistan, if blacklisted, would have faced isolation from the international banking system, introducing stricter checks and safeguards on transactions involving the country. The progress of a FATF initiative to combat financial flows from the illegal wildlife trade, adopting guidance on digital identity, and developments in the financing of ISIL, Al-Qaeda, and affiliates are some of the issues to be discussed during the meeting.

Defence experts in New Delhi on Saturday noted that the recent sentencing of Jama'at-ud-Da'wah (JuD) chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, just days ahead of the FATF meeting in Paris was also just an eyewash to delude the international community and that the Mumbai terror attacks mastermind will be released shortly after the watchdog announces its decision. Last year, under pressure after the FATF review, Pakistan formally banned Saeed's JuD and other associated organisations, after years of allowing them to operate freely across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Hussey hails "focused and driven" Australia ahead of S Africa series

Former Australia batsman Mike Hussey said on Tuesday he may not know exactly what his title is but he is delighted to be back with the team to help head coach Justin Langer build towards the Twenty20 World Cup on home soil in October. Husse...

To present first UK Budget on March 11 as scheduled: Chancellor Rishi Sunak

The UK government will present the Budget on March 11 as previously announced, the new Indian-origin Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced on Tuesday as he vowed to deliver the promises made by the Conservatives to the voters du...

Israeli PM Netanyahu's trial to start March 17: ministry. (AFP) CPS

Israeli PM Netanyahus trial to start March 17 ministry. AFP CPS...

News Time, Sangpad Pratidin win CSJC Media football tournament

News Time and Sangbad Pratidin clinched the top honours in electronic and print categoriesrespectively in the CSJC-IFA Media Football Tournament here on Tuesday.News Time beat Calcutta News 2-1 with Ajay Dutta scoring both the goals, while ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020