Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

  Updated: 18-02-2020 20:04 IST
  Created: 18-02-2020 20:04 IST
FGN43 UK-BUDGET-SUNAK

To present first UK Budget on March 11 as scheduled: Chancellor Rishi Sunak London: The UK government will present the Budget on March 11 as previously announced, the new Indian-origin Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced on Tuesday as he vowed to deliver the promises made by the Conservatives to the voters during the General Election.

FGN41 PAK-LD GAS LEAK

Mysterious toxic gas kills 14 people in Pakistan's Karachi Karachi: A mysterious toxic gas has killed at least 14 people and sickened several others in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi, police said on Tuesday.

FGN37 CHINA-LDALL VIRUS

Senior doctor dies of coronavirus in China; death toll soars to over 1,800 Beijing: The head of a hospital in China’s coronavirus-hit Wuhan city died of the epidemic amid criticism that a number of medical staff were infected due to official attempts to conceal the key findings of human-to-human transmission of the virus, as the death toll from the disease on Tuesday soared to 1,868. By K J M Vamra

FGN35 PAK-LD MISSILE

Pakistan successfully tests nuclear-capable air launched cruise missile Ra'ad-II Islamabad: Pakistan conducted a successful flight test of the air launched nuclear-capable cruise missile Ra'ad-II with a range of 600 km on Tuesday, significantly boosting the military's "deterrence capability" on land and at sea.

FGN29 PAK-GUTERRES-LD KARTARPUR

Opening of Kartarpur Corridor practical proof of Pakistan's desire for peace, says UN chief Lahore: UN chief Antonio Guterres on Tuesday said the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is a practical example of Pakistan's desire for peace and inter-faith harmony, as he visited the revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. By M Zulqernain

FGN28 UK-MP-LD VISA

Indian mission confirms UK MP denied India entry for invalid visa London: The Indian High Commission in London confirmed on Tuesday that British lawmaker Debbie Abrahams, who was denied entry to India and deported to Dubai on Monday, did not hold a valid visa. By Aditi Khanna

FGN26 JAPAN-VIRUS-INDIANS

6 infected Indians on board quarantined ship off Japan coast responding well to treatment: Embassy Tokyo: The six Indians infected with the novel coronavirus on board the quarantined cruise ship off the Japanese coast were responding well to the treatment, the Indian embassy here said on Tuesday even as 88 new cases of the deadly disease were reported on the vessel, taking the total number of confirmed infections to 542.

FGN24 PAK-SAEED

Pak court transfers two terror financing cases against Hafiz Saeed to Lahore Lahore: An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Tuesday transferred two terror financing cases against Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed to Lahore on his request. By M Zulqernain

FGN22 PAK-CHINA-VIRUS-OFFICIALS

Pak posts two officials in coronavirus-hit Wuhan to reassure jittery students: FO Islamabad: Pakistan has posted two officials from its embassy in Beijing to Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, to meet students in different universities and get an update on their well-being, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

FGN40 AFGHAN-GHANI-LD ELECTIONS

Ashraf Ghani secures second term as Afghan president: final results Kabul: Ashraf Ghani has secured a second term as president of Afghanistan, according to final results of the September 28, 2019 poll released on Tuesday by the country's election commission. (AFP)

PTI CPS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

Latest News

U.S. blacklists Rosneft unit to choke off funds for Venezuela's Maduro government

The Trump administration on Tuesday moved to tighten financial restrictions on Venezuela, blacklisting a subsidiary of Russian oil firm Rosneft, which U.S. officials have said provides a lifeline to President Nicolas Maduros government.The ...

UPDATE 2-Jaguar Land Rover's UK output threatened by coronavirus-linked parts shortage

Jaguar Land Rover has enough parts from China to maintain its British production for the next two weeks but not beyond that at the moment due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the firms boss said on Tuesday. Britains biggest carmak...

UPDATE 1-Air strikes hit hospitals, camps in northwest Syria, Turkey demands pull-back

Government air strikes have hit hospitals and refugee camps in northwest Syria and killed about 300 civilians as President Bashar al-Assads forces press an assault against the last rebel stronghold, the United Nations said on Tuesday. U.N. ...

U.S. blacklists Rosneft unit to choke off funds for Venezuela's Maduro government

The United States on Tuesday tightened financial restrictions on Venezuela, blacklisting a subsidiary of Russian oil firm Rosneft that President Donald Trumps administration has said provides a lifeline to President Nicolas Maduros governme...
