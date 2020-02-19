REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Hundreds of people began disembarking a quarantined cruise ship off Japan on Wednesday as the death toll from the new coronavirus in mainland China passed 2,000 and the number of new cases in the country fell for a second straight day.

USA-CHINA-MEDIA/ U.S. imposes new rules on state-owned Chinese media over propaganda concerns

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration said on Tuesday said it will begin treating five major Chinese state-run media entities with U.S. operations the same as foreign embassies, requiring them to register their employees and U.S. properties with the State Department. U.S.

USA-ELECTION-BLOOMBERG-WALLST/ Presidential hopeful Bloomberg proposes new taxes, protections to rein in Wall Street

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg on Tuesday outlined a sweeping financial services policy proposal to rein in Wall Street trading, boost consumer protections, increase Americans’ access to banking services and crack down on financial crime. USA-TRUMP-PARDONS/

Trump commutes Blagojevich sentence, pardons junk bond king Milken WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump came under fire on Tuesday for commuting the sentence of Rod Blagojevich, the ex-Illinois governor convicted of trying to peddle Barack Obama’s vacated U.S. Senate seat.

BUSINESS USA-CHINA-HUAWEI-TECH/

U.S. judge rejects Huawei challenge to federal law restricting its business A federal judge in Texas on Tuesday rejected Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s constitutional challenge to a U.S. law that restricted its ability to do business with federal agencies and their contractors.

BOEING-737MAX-DEBRIS/ Boeing finds debris in 737 MAX jetliners: company memo

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Boeing Co found debris that could pose potential safety risks in the fuel tanks of several 737 MAX aircraft that are in storage and waiting to be delivered to airlines, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday. ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-OSCARS-PARASITE/ Scorsese awaits next film by director of South Korea's Oscar-winning 'Parasite'

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hollywood veteran Martin Scorsese told the South Korean director of “Parasite”, this year’s winner of the Oscar for best picture, that he is waiting to see his next film, Bong Joon-ho said on Wednesday. PEOPLE-HARVEY-WEINSTEIN/

Weinstein jury concludes first day of deliberations in rape trial NEW YORK (Reuters) - The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial finished its first day of deliberations on Tuesday, in a case that has become a milestone for the #MeToo movement.

SPORTS BASEBALL-HOU-LAWSUIT/

Angry Astros ticket holder sues team after sign stealing scandal A disgruntled season ticket holder has sued the Houston Astros over the team’s pitch sign stealing scandal, alleging that the team knowingly fielded a “deficient product” and subsequently overcharged for tickets.

OLYMPICS-2020-MASCOTS-DEPARTURE/ Olympics: With handclaps, help from Backstreet Boys, Tokyo mascots jet off to Europe

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyko’s 2020 Olympic Games mascots headed out from the capital’s Haneda airport on Wednesday for a promotional tour of Europe, bemusing travelers with a ceremony featuring a clapping routine and a video message from veteran pop act the Backstreet Boys. UPCOMING

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE TURKEY-SECURITY/RIGHTS (TV)

Turkish court expected to announce verdict in trial of 11 rights activists facing terrorism charges A Turkish court is expected to announce a verdict in the long-running trial of 11 rights activists, including the former chair and ex-director of the local branch of Amnesty International, on terrorism charges.

19 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/LEGAL (PIX)

Weinstein's legal problems extend beyond NY criminal trial A New York jury on Tuesday began deliberations in the rape trial of former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Regardless of the verdict, Weinstein's legal problems are far from over.

19 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Jury deliberating in Weinstein rape trial The jury is expected to continue deliberations in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial.

19 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT BRAZIL-CORRUPTION/LULA (PIX)

Brazil's ex president Lula questioned by judge in graft case Former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gives deposition to federal judge in Brasilia in investigation of a the so-called Zelotes graft case, involving a presidential decree that favored the auto assembly industry.

19 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT ARKEMA-TRIAL/EXECUTIVES

Criminal trial of executives in Arkema chemical plant disaster set to begin Criminal assault charges against a Texas chemical company and its executives over toxic smoke that injured emergency workers is set to begin on Wednesday. Texas prosecutors allege Arkema North America and its top executives underplayed dangers from a chemical fire that injured workers called to the site after massive flooding at the site led to a fire.

19 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-POMPEO/ETHIOPIA (PIX) (TV) U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to speak on economic issues during Ethiopia visit

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to speak on Wednesday at the U.N. Economic Commission for Africa in the Ethiopian capital, in an address likely to focus on investment opportunities and bilateral trade. The address is Pompeo's final event on his first official trip to Africa, where he has aimed to promote U.S. investment as an alternative to Chinese loans. 19 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/ENTHUSIASM EXCLUSIVE-Ahead of 2020 election, a 'Blue Wave'" is rising in the cities, polling analysis shows

As Republican President Donald Trump seeks a second term in November, Americans' interest in voting is growing faster in large cities dominated by Democrats than in conservative rural areas, according to an analysis of Reuters/Ipsos national opinion polls. 19 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

TURKEY-UZBEKISTAN/ Turkey's Erdogan hosts Uzbek president, holds joint news conference

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan hosts the Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the presidential palace (1200 GMT) and they hold a joint signing ceremony and news conference (1430 GMT). 19 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE (TV) Ninth Democratic debate takes place in Las Vegas

NBC News & MSNBC will host the ninth Democratic debate in Las Vegas, Nevada – in partnership with The Nevada Independent. 19 Feb 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS CHINA-HEALTH/JAPAN-TOURISM

Chinese visitors to Japan expected to fall in January amid coronavirus outbreak The number of tourists from mainland China and elsewhere around the globe visiting Japan likely fell in January from the same month last year, government data is expected to show on Wednesday, highlighting the widening fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.

19 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT CHINA-HEALTH/MACAU (PIX) (TV)

Macau reels from unprecedented shutdown of lifeline casino industry Macau has given the green light for its 41 casinos to reopen on Thursday after a two week suspension aimed at containing the coronavirus. While operations may resume, executives say business is likely to remain very muted with the ripple effects felt far and deep in the Chinese territory where gaming accounts for over 80 percent of total revenues.

19 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT ITALY-ATLANTIA/PARLIAMENT

Italy govt holds confidence vote in lower house on new motorway rules The Italian government holds a confidence vote in the lower house of parliament on a decree which includes new rules that make it easier and less costly for the state to revoke motorway concessions.

19 Feb 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT RUSSIA-HOMELESS/ (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE - How to survive a Siberian winter with no home Homelessness is on the rise in Russia in a context of economic recession and increasing poverty. According to official statistics, there are more than 3500 roofless people in the Siberian city of Omsk, but even more in real. Many of them live without documents and rights. Severe frosts hit Omsk every winter, the temperature is usually down to about 20-30 degrees below zero. Many homeless people make night shelters to sleep at steam pipes or light bonfires to warm up. Some of them froze to death or get burns.

19 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT TURKEY-ECONOMY/CENBANK

Turkey's cenbank could ease again even as inflation returns Turkey's central bank is expected to cut interest rates a bit more as it nears the end of an aggressive easing cycle, even as inflation edges higher and as the lira loses ground.

19 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic speaks on economic outlook Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on the economic outlook before the Harvard Business School Club of Atlanta, in Atlanta, Ga.

19 Feb 08:10 ET / 13:10 GMT USA-FED/MESTER

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Mester speaks before executive womens' forum Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks at event, "A Forum of Executive Women: fireside chat with Loretta Mester," in Philadelphia, Pa.

19 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT USA-FED/KASHKARI

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Kashkari participates in Ag Symposium Q&A Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in an Ag Symposium audience question-and-answer session, in Mankato, Minn.

19 Feb 11:45 ET / 16:45 GMT USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan speaks before Texas land institute group Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan speaks before the Urban Land Institute of North Texas, in Dallas, Texas.

19 Feb 13:20 ET / 18:20 GMT USA-FED/MINUTES (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

FOMC minutes Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of January 28-29.

19 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT USA-FED/BARKIN

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Barkin in panelist at Duke University Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks on "New Monetary Policy Frameworks: Why Now?" at panel hosted by the Duke University Center for International and Global Studies, in Durham, N.C.

19 Feb 16:30 ET / 21:30 GMT CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SYRIA-SECURITY/TURKEY-ERDOGAN Turkey's Erdogan makes speech to his party, expected to speak about Syria's Idlib

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech to lawmakers from his AK Party in parliament where he is likely to focus in part on the conflict in Syria's Idlib province. 19 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT LEONE-POETRY/ (PIX) (TV)

Sierra Leone gangster leaves the street for a life of poetry In his poem "Rough Path", Yousef Kamara reflects on his years selling drugs and stealing as the leader of a street gang in Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown. After quitting the gang three years ago, Kamara now hopes his journey to acclaim as a poet can offer an example to other wayward youths in Freetown, where increasing numbers are joining gangs modelled on the Bloods and Crips of Los Angeles.

19 Feb 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT SPAIN-FILM/CRISPS (PIX) (TV)

Movie magic - Korean Oscar-winner boosts Spanish crisp maker's sales Proud and grateful, Cesar Bonilla, 87, is still baffled by a surge in demand for his canned potato chips after a tin briefly appeared in award-sweeping Korean film 'Parasite', making his family-run business in northwestern Spain hire more employees.

19 Feb 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT BRITAIN-PEOPLE/FLACK

Inquest opens into death of TV star Caroline Flack An inquest opens into the death of one of Britain's most famous TV stars, former "Love Island" host Caroline Flack, who committed suicide last week.

19 Feb 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

FRANCE - BTF non-competitive bids 19 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SPORTS SAILING-RECORD/ (PIX) (TV)

Sailing - World's fastest sailboat to break London-Hong Kong record IDEC Sport - the world's fastest sailboat - will break the Tea Route record on Wednesday when it arrives in London. Francis Joyon and his crew left Hong Kong on January 18 and will set a new time, about four days faster than the previous record set in 2018.

19 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

INTERNET-REGULATION/JUSTICE U.S. holds meeting on liability for posts on Facebook, other platforms

U.S. Justice Department conducts public meeting to discuss future of federal law which largely exempts online platforms from legal liability for material their users post. 19 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

