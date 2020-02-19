Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: Singer Lewis Capaldi wins big at BRIT awards; Parasite' did not want to sugarcoat inequality and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Singer Lewis Capaldi wins big at BRIT awards; Parasite' did not want to sugarcoat inequality and more
File photo Image Credit: Facebook / ParasiteMovie

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Movie magic: Spanish tinned crisp sales boom on Korean film cameo

Cesar Bonilla is still baffled by a surge in demand for the canned potato chips made by his company in northwestern Spain after they appeared in award-winning Korean film "Parasite". The movie this month became the first non-English language film to win an Oscar in the Best Picture category and the 87-year-old Bonilla is grateful to its director Bong Joon-ho.

Singer Lewis Capaldi wins big at BRIT awards as rapper Dave calls UK PM racist

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi and rapper Dave were the big winners at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday, in a ceremony packed with performances, including Dave's lyrical attack on Britain's prime minister who he accused of being racist. Crowds cheered at Britain's annual pop music honors, in their 40th year, as rapper Dave took full advantage of the spotlight and a prime-time television slot to make a political statement against Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Weinstein jury concludes the first day of deliberations in rape trial

The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's rape trial finished its first day of deliberations on Tuesday, in a case that has become a milestone for the #MeToo movement. The Manhattan jury of seven men and five women began their discussions after the judge hearing the case warned Weinstein's lead defense lawyer, Donna Rotunno, against talking to the press until jurors have reached a verdict.

Angels ensure 'no means no' at Brazil's anything-goes carnival

Under beating midday sun and samba drums, a glitter-sprinkled crew gathers in Sao Paulo's historic center, ready for carnival. While the rest of the shimmering, semi-naked crowd load up on vodka mixers at Casa Comigo, a street party the Saturday before Brazil's carnival holiday, this group is on a different mission - to make sure the sensual chaos stays consensual.

Harvey Weinstein rape case may turn on the history of prior 'bad acts'

A Manhattan jury's verdict in the sexual assault trial of former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein may well hang on the testimony of three women whose accusations were not part of the underlying criminal case. Deliberations began on Tuesday in the case of Weinstein, 67, who pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress.

Knightley says film 'Misbehaviour' highlights the battle for equality

Keira Knightley said her new film "Misbehaviour", the true story of how the Women's Liberation Movement disrupted the 1970 Miss World competition, felt relevant at a time when people were still fighting for equal treatment. Knightley, 34, plays a member of the Women's Liberation Movement, which storms the stage of the London theater where the beauty pageant was being held. That year Miss Grenada won, the first time a black competitor had taken the crown.

Weinstein trial jurors to resume deliberations after his lawyer came under fire

The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's rape trial is expected to continue deliberations on Wednesday, a day after the presiding judge took the former Hollywood producer's lead defense lawyer to task for writing an opinion piece about the case. The Manhattan jury of seven men and five women began their discussions on Tuesday morning after receiving legal instructions from state Justice James Burke.

Director of Oscar-winning 'Parasite' did not want to sugarcoat inequality

The stark inequality between two South Korean families portrayed in the Oscar-winning film "Parasite" might make viewers uncomfortable but it was the "only path" to revealing cold reality, the film's director, Bong Joon-ho, said on Wednesday. The tale of the wealthy Parks and the poor Kims became the first non-English language movie to win this year's Oscar for best picture, and three more, sparking debate over a growing social divide in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Weinstein's legal problems extend beyond New York criminal trial

A New York jury began deliberations on Tuesday in the rape trial of former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Regardless of the verdict, Weinstein's legal problems are far from over. The producer of "Shakespeare in Love" and "The English Patient" has pleaded not guilty to raping Jessica Mann, a one-time aspiring actress, and sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi. He faces life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault.

Royal no more? Harry and Meghan face the possible loss of 'royal' brand

The British royal family is in discussions with Prince Harry and Meghan over the use of the word "royal" in their branding after the couple abruptly gave up royal duties to start a new life in Canada. Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, agreed with the queen last month that they would no longer work as royals after their surprise announcement that they wanted to carve out "a progressive new role" which they hope to finance themselves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon banking association: foreign funds ready to negotiate debt rescheduling

Lebanons banking association ABL said on Wednesday that foreign investment funds were ready to negotiate a rescheduling of the countrys debt, which includes a 1.2 bln Eurobond maturing on March 9.ABL chairman Salim Sfeir said the government...

France wants customs controls in Irish Sea in post-Brexit talks

France on Wednesday said it was imperative that negotiations over a future trade relationship between Britain and the European Union included customs checks in the Irish Sea. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson struck a divorce deal with t...

Soccer-Late Furuhashi winner keeps Kobe perfect in Asian Champions League

Vissel Kobe continued the perfect start to their debut season in the Asian Champions League on Wednesday when Kyogo Furuhashis last-minute winner earned the Japanese side all three points against South Koreas Suwon Bluewings.Furuhashi slid ...

Chinmayanand appears before Lucknow court, next hearing on March 4

Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, who is out on bail in a case in which he is accused of sexually abusing a law student, appeared before a special MPMLA court here on Wednesday. Judge PK Rai fixed March 4 as the next date of hearing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020