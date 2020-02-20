Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia 1MDB fugitive spotted in virus-hit Chinese city

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kualalumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 12:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 12:40 IST
Malaysia 1MDB fugitive spotted in virus-hit Chinese city

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 20 (AFP) A fugitive Malaysian financier wanted over a massive graft scandal has been spotted in the city at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, police said, although it was unclear if he had left before Chinese authorities imposed a lockdown. Low Taek Jho -- commonly known as Jho Low -- is accused of playing a major role in plundering billions of dollars from sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

Looted money was used to buy everything from a super-yacht to art, in a fraud that allegedly involved former leader Najib Razak and contributed to his government's downfall in 2018. Low, who denies any wrongdoing, has long been on the run and is often rumoured to be in China.

"Previously, we received intelligence that he was active in Wuhan," national police chief Abdul Hamid Bador told a press conference late Wednesday, referring to the city at the centre of the outbreak. He said authorities had no information on whether Low had fled the city since the start of the outbreak, but added he would be screened by airport staff if he were to arrive in the country.

Wuhan is the capital of Hubei province, where the virus is believed to have emerged in December. The pathogen has killed over 2,100 people and infected tens of thousands in China and spread to dozens of other countries. Abdul Hamid also joked that Low should return to Malaysia if he has contracted the virus, "because our health facilities are the best... We will give him the best treatment".

Malaysia has reported 22 cases of the virus. Low has been charged in Malaysia and the United States over the plundering of the fund.

But in a rare interview last month, he denied masterminding the fraud and said he was simply an "intermediary" sought after due to his relationships with influential figures. In October, he struck a settlement with US authorities to forfeit assets worth $700 million, including a Beverly Hills hotel and a private jet, as part of efforts to recover stolen cash. (AFP) AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

When we seek votes in 2024, the Northeast will have

been free from problems like militancy, inter-state strifeAmit Shah in Arunachal Pradesh....

Coronavirus may drag global GDP by 1 percentage point if containment delayed beyond June: Report

The cascading effect of coronavirus epidemic might cause a drag of about a percentage point on global GDP growth if the containment is delayed beyond June, a report said on Thursday. According to the report by Dun Bradstreet, the outbreak ...

Euro zone yields slip on economic, coronavirus worries

Euro zone bond yields edged lower early Thursday as concern about a euro zone economic slowdown and damage to Asian growth from Chinas coronavirus kept core yields near two-week lows.Worries about the euro zones economy after a string of we...

Misinformation spread after abrogation of Article

370 that Article 371 will also be scrapped It will never happen Amit Shah in Arunachal Pradesh....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020