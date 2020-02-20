Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenyan police killings in poor Nairobi districts continue - rights group

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Nairobi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 17:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 17:24 IST
Kenyan police killings in poor Nairobi districts continue - rights group
File photo

Kenyan police shot dead at least eight people in Nairobi slums in the past two months, violating laws on the use of excessive force, Human Rights Watch said on Thursday, even though officials have said they are determined to end such incidents.

The recent victims of police violence are young men from poor areas shot by officers at close range, the New York-based rights group said. One was killed last month during a protest in Nairobi's Kasarani neighborhood over poor road conditions.

A witness told Human Rights Watch (HRW) that the 19-year-old was heading to work when he encountered people running from the police. The man dropped to his knees to plead with police to allow him to pass but police shot in him the chest, the witness was quoted as saying. Kenyan police say they do not use excessive force. "We have cases where police officers have killed.... they have been arrested and charged in a court of law for the offenses they commit," police spokesman Charles Owino told Reuters in response to a request for comment on Thursday's report.

A report published last year by the police that said the force was in the process of becoming "friendlier" and "people-centered". "...(T)he National Police Service is on a reform trajectory and has already undergone tremendous changes and transformation aimed at improving service delivery to Kenyans," said the report, called "New Dawn".

Police in another poor Nairobi district on Christmas Day picked up four young men from a children's home and shot two dead, accusing them of being criminals, witnesses told HRW. Officers removed the bullets and spent cartridges from the scene, one witness was quoted as saying. The killings come amid public anger in the East African nation over police brutality and the government's failure to hold officers to account despite an official police watchdog that has received tens of millions of dollars from foreign donors.

In November, nearly half of Kenyans surveyed by the police watchdog IPOA said they had suffered police abuse of power. A 2018 Reuters investigation https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/kenya-police-watchdog found IPOA was struggling to fulfill its mandate. At that time, it had secured convictions of police officers for committing crimes in only two cases, despite receiving more than 9,200 complaints since it was established in 2013. To date, it has secured six convictions.

Human Rights Watch said IPOA is investigating two of the eight killings it documented but it is hampered by a lack of police cooperation. "Police have not stopped killing young men," said 27-year-old Lucy Wambui, whose repairman husband Christopher Maina was killed in 2017 by police in broad daylight. Police shot dead a young man from her neighborhood, Eastleigh, two weeks ago, she told Reuters.

Activists reported her husband's killing to IPOA but the watchdog told her last year that the time for investigating had lapsed, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Six workers found trapped in illegal underground tobacco factory in Spain

Six workers trapped in squalid, airless conditions were rescued from an elaborate cannabis farm and counterfeit tobacco factory hidden beneath a mountain village in Spain after police arrested the suspected masterminds of the operation.The ...

Patel's century guides Gujarat to 330/4 against Goa

Skipper Parthiv Patel led from the front with his 27th first-class century and helped Gujarat reach 330 for four on the first day of their Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Goa here. The left-handed batsman scored an unbeaten 118 off 156 b...

Two killed in train derailment in Australia

A Sydney-bound train with 160 passengers on board derailed on Thursday in Victorias Wallan, killing two people and injuring many others. The accident happened in Wallan around 730 pm local time when five carriages of the train between Melbo...

Imported camels evacuated from Libya's capital after port comes under fire

Three thousand camels imported from Australia have been walked out of Libyas capital Tripoli in an overnight evacuation after the port where they arrived came under artillery fire. The camels left Tripolis port shortly after midnight on Wed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020